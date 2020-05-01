The Mansfield University Athletic Department announced at the fourth installment of the Mountie Awards on Wednesday, April 22 that the 17 seniors who had their career cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be named 2020 Spring Male and Female Athletes of the year.
The remainder of postseason awards have been announced, while Winter and Spring Iron Mounties of the Year will be announced in the following days. To watch the entirety of the ceremony, visit gomounties.com or the variety of Mountaineer Athletics social media channels. (YouTube, Twitter, Facebook).
Their final season may have been taken away from them, but how they are remembered with the Mountaineer Athletic program will last forever.
The 17 seniors have entered Mountaineer Athletics immortality as Athletes of the Year award winners.
Softball
Hannah Breitigan (Nutrition / Etters, Pa. / Red Land), Deshae Jones (Graphic Design / Camden, N.Y. / Altmar-Parish Williamstown), Devin Jones (Altmar-Parish Williamstown), Connor Decker (Forensic/Counseling Psychology / Afton, N.Y. / Sidney), Alli McGovern (Environmental Science / Binghamton, N.Y. / Binghamton) and Cassidy Smith (Criminal Justice / Windsor, N.Y. / Windsor Central).
Outdoor
Track and Field
Michael Guyadeen (Biology / Milford, Pa. / Delaware Valley), Mamadue Diallo (Criminal Justice / Bronx, N.Y.) and Travis Keefe (Computer Science / Duncannon, Pa. / Susquenita).
Baseball
Eric Senior (Business Administration / Kitnersville, Pa. / Notre Dame), Josh Kulina (Criminal Justice / Savage, Md. / Long Reach), Dom Lopez (Business Administration / Williamstown, N.J. / Williamstown), Brady Mengel (Secondary Education / Germansville, Pa. / Northwestern), Bryce Zaparzynski (Biology / Mansfield, Pa. / North-Penn Mansfield), Joseph Heery (Biology / Lehighton, Pa. / Lehighton), Glen Addicott (Criminal Justice / Interlaken, N.Y. / Charles O’Dickerson) and Colin Treaster (Business Administration / Lock Haven, Pa. / Central Mountain).
Thank you for your contributions to Mansfield University.
