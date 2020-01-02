MANSFIELD – With the 2010s ending, the Mansfield University sports information department is set to release its list of standout athletes of the decade from each of the 11 men’s and women’s sports programs.
Each program will receive three finalists and a moment of the decade. To be eligible, the student had to have graduated or is on track to graduate from Mansfield, competed in more than one season of competition and remained committed to the four elements of the Mansfield creed (Character, Scholarship, Culture, Service).
The list will generate 33 student athletes and 11 moments that represent a piece of the puzzle in the long-proud history of Mountaineer Athletics, where the tradition continues.
Each team will be honored with their own release and will come in the following days to ring in the new year.
First up is the Men’s and women’s cross country and track and field teams. The programs have showcased a very impressive decade, compiling one National Champion, 14 All-Americans, 40 All-Region and nine PSAC major award winners.
Women’s Cross
Country and T&F
Brenae Edwards
(2009-2013)
2012-2013) Placed 3rd at PSAC Cross Country Championships in a 5th place team finish ... 3rd at Atlantic Regional Championships in a 6th place team finish ... placed 8th at the NCAA Cross Country Championships with a time of 21:32.6 to earn All-American honors ... named USTFCCCA Division II All-Academic Cross Country ... Won the 10,000m run at the 2013 NCAA DII Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Pueblo, Colo. with a time of 35:21.25 to become the first national champion in Mansfield University history ... Placed 2nd in the 5000m at the 2013 NCAA DII Outdoor Track and Field Championships ... All-American honors in the 10,000m and 5000m ... named 2013 Women’s PSAC Track Athlete of the Year ... earned 1st Team Capital One Academic All-District Women’s Track and Field/Cross Country Team ... set MU Outdoor record in the 10,000m ... finished 2nd in the 5000m and 6th in the 1500m at the PSAC Outdoor Championships ... USTFCCCA All-Atlantic Region honors in the 5000m and 10,000m ... All-PSAC honors in the 5000m ... named MU Spring Female Athlete of the Year ... Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award ... selected to PSAC Top Ten honors. (2011-2012) Repeated as PSAC Indoor 5000m Champion ... selected to USTFCCCA Indoor All-Atlantic Region ... Named MU Fall and Winter Athlete of the Year ... 1st in the 5000m at the NCAA D-II Team Challenge (Indoor) ... (2010-11) Earned All-American honors after finishing 7th in the 5000m at the NCAA Indoor Championships ... PSAC Indoor 5000m Champion ... USTFCCCA All-Academic indoor track & field team ... named MU Winter Athlete of the Year ... Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award. (2009-2010) Placed 6th at PSAC Cross Country Championships ... placed 6th at NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional Championships ... named USTFCCCA Division II Cross Country All-Academic honors ... named Mansfield University’s Fall Athlete of the Year ... Picked-up All-American honors in the 5000m at the NCAA Indoor Championships with 3rd place result ... finished 2nd in the 5000m and 3rd in the 3000m at the PSAC Indoor Championships ... named PSAC Indoor Athlete of the Week (1/10) ... Earned All-American honors with 5th place finish in the 5000m at the NCAA Outdoor Championships ... 3rd in the 3000m and 5000m at the PSAC Outdoor Championships ... named Fall, Winter and Spring MU Athlete of the Year ... Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award.
Jess Scordino
(2010-2014)
(2013-2014) Named MU Fall Female Athlete of the Year ... two-time PSAC Cross Country Runner of the Week (9/23, 10/7) ... USTFCCCA National Cross Country Athlete of the Week honorable mention (10/8) ... earned All-American honors for the second straight season with a 29th overall finish at the NCAA Championships in Spokane, Wash. … top finisher at nationals for Mansfield who finished a program best 10th overall … earned All-Region honors with a 5th place individual finish at the NCAA Atlantic Region Championships in Kutztown … led Mansfield to a best-ever 2nd place team regional finish … earned All-PSAC honors with a 3rd place individual finish to lead Mounties to program’s first conference championship … became first Mountaineer to win Lehigh’s prestigious Paul Short Run 6K … won the Lock Haven Invitational with a course record time of 20:38.3 … PSAC Women’s Track Athlete of the Week honors for the end of January … qualified for the NCAA Division II Indoor Championships … (2012-13) Named Mansfield University Fall 2012 Co-Athlete of the Year ... placed 6th at the NCAA DII Atlantic Regional XC Championships with a time of 21:23.5 ... became the third female runner in school history to earn All-American honors with a 24th place finish at the NCAA Championship in Joplin, Missouri … Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award ... Finished 6th in the 10,000m and 5000m at the 2013 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships ... All-American honors in the 10,000m and the 5000m ... placed 3rd in the 5000m and 7th in the 1500m at the PSAC Outdoor Championships ... USTFCCCA All-Atlantic Region honors in the 5000m and 10,000m ... All-PSAC honors in the 5000m ... (2011-12) Named USTFCCCA Division II All-Academic Cross Country ... 14th at PSAC Championships in a 5th place team finish ... 18th at NCAA Atlantic Regional Championships in a 6th place team finish … Earned USTFCCCA All-Academic team honors ... placed 1st with the DMR team at the Susquehanna Orange & Gold Classic (Indoor) ... finished 3rd in the 5000m at the NCAA D-II Team Challenge (Indoor) … finished 3rd in the 5000m and 6th in the 3000m at the PSAC Outdoor Championships ... named Division II USTFCCCA All-Region in the 5000m and 10,000m (2010-2011) Named to USTFCCCA All-Academic honors placed … 36th at the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional Championships leading Mansfield to a 10th place overall team finish … Finished 9th in the 5000m and 11th in the 3000m at the PSAC Outdoor Championships.
Lauren Norton
(2013-2014)
(2013-14) Named ECAC Division II Cross Country Athlete of the Week (10/17) ... earned All-American honors with a 30th overall finish at the NCAA Championships in Spokane, Wash. … helped Mansfield to a program best 10th place overall finish … earned All-Region honors with a 15th place individual finish at the NCAA Atlantic Region Championships in Kutztown … helped Mansfield to a best-ever 2nd place team regional finish … earned All-PSAC honors with a 10th place individual finish to help Mounties to program’s first conference championship … Earned USTFCCCA All-Region Accolades … Mansfield University Female Winter Athlete of the Year ... set the female Mansfield mile record at the Shamrock Invitational ... qualified for the NCAA Division II Indoor Championships … PSAC Scholar-Athlete ... won with the 4x800 relay team at the 2014 Robert J. Kane Invitational Cornell … won both the 3000m and 5000m at the PSAC Indoor Track & Field Championships ... placed 6th in the 1500m at the PSAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Men’s Cross Country and Track & Field
Michael Robinson 2010-2014
(2013-14) Robinson earned his third Athlete of the Year award and second consecutive Spring Athlete of the Year nod … Robinson’s spring season was highlighted by a thrilling victory in the 1,500m run at the conference championships to earn his third PSAC individual title of his career … Robinson used an incredible kick over the final 200 meters to pass six runners and claim the title … Robinson was also named to USTFCCCA All-Atlantic Region honors in the 1,500m following the season … In his first race of the outdoor season, Robinson set a school record in the mile at Costal Carolina’s Shamrock Invitational with a time of 4:10.28 this past March … It was one of seven indoor/outdoor school records set by the senior in his career … During indoor PSAC Championships, Robinson became the first male athlete in PSAC history to win both the 800m and mile in the same day on his way to being named Most Valuable Track Athlete and Overall Most Valuable Athlete … Two weeks later, Robinson earned All-American status with an incredible final kick that came up a step short of winning the national championship in the mile run … (2012-13) Finished 2nd in the 1500m and 8th in the 800m at the PSAC Outdoor Championships ... named MU Spring Male Athlete of the Year. (2011-12) Placed 6th in the Mile and 13th in the 800m at the PSAC Indoor Championships ... set an MU indoor record in the 800m ... finished 7th in the 1500m at the PSAC Outdoor Championships ... member of the 4x400 team that set a school record and finished 9th at the PSAC Outdoor Championships ... placed 7th in the 1500m at the PSAC Outdoor Championships ... (2010-2011) Member of the DMR team that placed 2nd at the PSAC Indoor Championships ... finished 15th in the 800m at the PSAC Indoor Championships.
Hunter Watkins
2018-19 — Set a school record in the Javelin at the Bucknell Team Challenge 4/20/19) with a PR of 67.48 meters … The mark broke a 13-year old school record in the event that was set by Jeremy Confer in 2006 … The throw currently stood as the best in the Atlantic Region and the fifth best in Division II … Finished 2nd with his throw of 62.94m at the PSAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Mansfield University (5/9/19) … Finished the season and his career by competing in the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships (5/23/19) (2017-18) In his sophomore season, Watkins became the 2018 PSAC javelin champion with a throw of 64.61 meters at the PSAC Outdoor Championships … His winning throw came in his last attempt of finals to win the title in dramatic fashion … Watkins took sixth at the IC4A Division I Championships and finished 14th in his second appearance at the NCAA Outdoor Championships … Earned his second straight All-Region honor. (2016-17) 2nd Team All-American in Javelin at NCAA Championships ... Mansfield University Spring Athlete of the Year ... Bronze Medalist at USA Track & Field Junior Outdoor Championships ... PSAC Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Freshman of the Year ... USTFCCCA All-Atlantic Region Javelin ... hit NCAA provisional marks four times with a personal best mark of 64.14 meters in javelin ... USTFCCCA All-Academic Team ... PSAC Scholar Athlete ... ... held the second best throw in the Atlantic Region and the 16th best in the nation ... runner-up finishes at both the PSAC and IC4A Outdoor Championships to earn all-conference recognition ... PSAC Men’s Field Athlete of the Week (4/4/17).
Ryan Clifford
2015-2019 — Finished 2nd in the 8K with a 26.5.6 time at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships (11/3/18) … Raced to 4th place in the 10K (34.33.5) at the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Cross Country Championships (11/17/18) … Was just the fourth runner in the history of Mansfield University to qualify for the NCAA Cross Country Championships, finishing the 8K in very slippery conditions with a time of 35:10.2 (12/1/18) … Registered the highest individual placing in program history at the PSAC Cross Country Championships with a runner-up finish … Followed that effort by placing fourth at the NCAA Atlantic Region Championships to qualify for the National Championship meet … Pulled of an incredible triple at the PSAC Outdoor Championships, claiming All-PSAC during each of the three days of competition … Finished third in the 10K on Thursday, was PSAC Champion in the 3K steeplechase on Friday, and took third in the 5K on Saturday … Picked up three more All-Region nods with the second fastest steeplechase at 9:25, the third fastest 5K at 14:38.13, and the fifth fastest 10K at 31:05 in the region … Clocked the fastest 5K in the PSAC and third fastest in the Atlantic Region at 14:58 to earn All-Region status in the event … Raced to All-PSAC honors at the PSAC Indoor Championships with runner-up finishes in the 3K and 5K … Earned Google Cloud Academic All-District … Claimed All-PSAC honors during each of the three days of competition at the PSAC Outdoor Championships — finished third in the 10K, was PSAC Champion in the 3K steeplechase, and took third in the 5K; Collected three All-Region nods with the second fastest steeplechase at 9:25, the third fastest 5K at 14:38.13, and the fifth fastest 10K at 31:05 in the region … PSAC Indoor Track Athlete of the Week (1/22/2019) … All-Atlantic Regional honors … School record for 10K (31:05.76) … Dean’s List (5x), President’s List … Selected by the Mansfield University Criminal Justice Administration Department as a nominee for Outstanding Senior (2017) 13th at the PSAC Championships with a time of 27:49.8 … 20th at the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Cross Country Championships with a time of 32:07.7.
Moment of the Decade
Women: Mansfield Women Capture Program’s First-Ever PSAC Championship
MANSFIELD, Pa. — The Mansfield women’s cross country team got top 10 finishes from Jess Scordino, Kristy Scordino and Lauren Norton to capture it’s first-ever Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Championship Saturday.
“I’ve always believed with could have a team like this,” said an ecstatic head coach Mike Rohl. “All seven of our runners had their best races of the season but the championship was actually decided by each team’s fifth runner and Destiny (Foster) really came through for us.”
Jess Scordino finished 3rd overall, behind Bloomsburg’s Victoria Davis and Edinboro’s Sarah Krolick, with a time of 2:12.2 over the 6k course at Kutztown. Her twin sister Kristy Scordino was three spots back in 6th place at 22:30.6.
Lauren Norton finished 15 seconds behind Kristy Scordino in ninth place at 2:34.8 with fellow senior Savannah Boucher placing 14th overall in the field of 160 runners at 22:49.4.
Freshman Destany Foster rounded out the Mountaineers top five runners in 32nd place with a time of 23:29.2. Freshman Allison McCurry (24:18.4) and Lauren Orosz (2442.8) finished 55th and 70th respectively.
Mansfield finished with 65 points with Edinboro coming in second with 77 points and Shippensburg third with 103 points.
Mansfield stunned the field, knocking off four nationally-ranked programs and ending Shippensburg’s five-year run of titles.
It marks Mansfield’s first PSAC title in any sport since men’s basketball and baseball captured conference titles in 1997. It was also only the second PSAC Championship won by a Mountaineer women’s team since Mansfield won the conference volleyball title in 1983.
Men: Robinson Earns All-American with Runner-up Finish in Mile at NCAA Indoor Championships
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Mike Robinson raced to All-American honors with a runner-up finish in the men’s mile finals with a time of 4:11.07 at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday.
It ties the best finish for a Mansfield men’s track and field athlete at an NCAA Championship. Chris Cummings finished second in the mile at the NCAA Indoor Championships in 2008.
Robinson sat in the back of the pack for the majority of the race waiting for the perfect opportunity to strike. As the two runners from Ashland faded from the front of the pack, Brayden Burleigh of Shippensburg streaked to the front and put some distance behind him.
With about 200m remaining, Robinson kicked to the front of the pack and tried to chase down Burleigh in first, but finished just a step behind at the line.
Robinson finished fifth in the mile prelims on Friday with a time of 4:11.42 to qualify for the finals.
Robinson was one of three Mansfield athletes to qualify for the NCAA Indoor Championships along with Lauren Norton and Jess Scordino.
