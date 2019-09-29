MANSFIELD – One hundred and twenty-seven years ago to the exact day – September 28, 1892 – Mansfield played the first night football – ever – in Smythe Park against Wyoming Seminary. Today’s Mountie sprint football team lit up St. Thomas Aquinas 31-6 to celebrate that first ever night football game.
Mansfield University scored in the rarest of forms early as the Spartans’ Godson Nartey dropped back to punt and the ball sailed over his head. He recovered the ball in the endzone – preventing a touchdown, but gave the Mounties a 2-0 lead.
The baseball-like score ended quickly when Terrance Quaker returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards for a score. Sophomore Chase Mosier and Wellsboro graduate punched in the conversion for a 10-0 margin.
At the end of the first quarter, Mansfield took over at midfield due to a short punt. After a 25-yard run by David Butler and Koby Peacock completion to D.J. McLean for 13 more, Peacock went to McLean again and drew an offensive interference call. Taking over at the two, Peacock found Jayden Walker open in the endzone. Caden Fisher added the extra point. 17-0.
Again, St. Thomas Aquinas had trouble on special teams. Nartey fumbled the snap from center on a punt and Shane Lucier recovered on the Spartans’ 23-yard line.
After the defense dropped Butler for a three-yard loss, Peacock connected with John Rogers for a 26-yard touchdown. As Peacock scrambled from defensive pressure, Roger broke off his route and headed toward the endzone and Peacock sailed a perfect strike to the receiver.
The Spartans refused to face a halftime shutout. On their following possession, Kiel McKenzie hit Jimmy English for a 25-yard gain. Additionally, the Mounties were assessed with a dead-ball personal foul at the end of the play. Three plays later, McKenzie tossed a three-yard score to Elizah Gordon for the 24-6 halftime score.
Rain poured at half and into the third quarter, but as the rain diminished, Mansfield mounted a 13-play drive with the biggest play coming on a 11-yard completion to Walker. The Mounties reached the one on a Peacock pass to Brandon Dejesus and a three-yard run from Butler. Peacock proudly called his own number and moved the pile into the endzone. Fisher added the PAT for the final 31-6 tally.
Butler led Mansfield with 121 yards on 21 carries while Peacock went 32 yards on the ground and 170 more yards in the air on 19-34-2 passing. McLean and Walker each had five receptions.
The Mounties’ defense featured a number of local athletes: Alex Kozuhowski (Wellsboro), Chase Mosier (Wellsboro), Riley God (Wyalusing), Max Johnson (Tioga), and August Swimley (Cowanesque Valley).
Kozuhowski had a sack in the third quarter that stymied a Spartan drive. God finished with four tackles, fourth on the team, while the fivesome pressured McKenzie all night. Mosier saw offensive time as a blocking back, but scored on the conversion after the team’s first touchdown.
Mansfield University will have their third home game in a row next week – a day game – and this is homecoming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.