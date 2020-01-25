Junior Lindsey Payne finished in the top spot in the mile run at the Houghton Highlander Invitational to highlight a stellar afternoon for the Mansfield University women’s track and field team on Friday, Jan. 24.
Payne ran a 5:23.45 mile time to take the top spot, Moving into first place on the 5th lap and never looking back. Her time is only 0.02 seconds off her personal best she set last year at the PSAC Indoor Championships. Payne collected a PR in the 800m finishing in third place with a time of 2:32.75.
In the pole vault, freshman Riley Mong and junior Erin Sheridan finished second and third respectively. Mong matched her season’s best vault a 3.20 meters and Sheridan hit her season-best vault of 3.05 meters.
Freshman Madison Fox notched the fifth top-three Mountaineer finish, finishing third in the high jump with a jump of 1.46m.
The freshman trio of McKenzie LeMorte (1:53.45), Shelby Alexander (1:54.89), and Carly Daniels (1:56.21) competed in the 600m run finishing fourth, fifth, and seventh respectively.
Meanwhile 184 miles away in Geneva Ohio, the men’s team is competing at the Spire Institute with the 5K taking place Friday night. Freshman Kevin Heeman ran a PSAC qualifying 15:52.02. Senior Travis Keefe set a new PR in the event finishing in 16:33.41. The remainder of men’s results and coverage will finish tomorrow when the two-day event concludes.
The Mountie women will be in Selinsgrove, Pa. for their next to competition starting with the Susquehanna Challenge on Feb. 1 and the Susquehanna Invitational on Saturday Feb. 15.
