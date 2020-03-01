Lyndsey Payne took home All-PSAC honors finishing fourth in the 5K to highlight Mansfield’s performance on the first day of the PSAC Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Mike S. Zafirovski Sports and Recreation Arena.
Payne crossed the finish-line in 18:14.10, shattering her previous record by 25 seconds. Her time is the 8th-fastest 5k in school history. Payne also collected the fastest lap of any athlete in that race on her last lap.
Freshmen Rylie Mong started the day in the pole vault, hitting a height of 3.04 and finishing 12th.
Freshmen Terrance Quaker was the first Mountie to hit the track competing in the 400-meter dash preliminaries. Quaker finished 13thwith a time of 51.47.
Sophomore Caden Fisher competed in the 60-meter hurdles, just missing out advancing to Sundays finals after finishing ninth with a time of 8.65.
Freshmen Henry Polanco finished in 22ndin the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.14. Freshmen Kevin Heeman took home 11thplace in the 5k with a time of 16:09.67.
The Mounties closed out the night with the 4x800 relay. The team of Quaker, Mamadue Diallo, Jacob Getcheland Travis Keefefound the podium finishing 7thwith a time of 8:39.85.
The Mounties return to the Zafirovski Dome for day two of the PSAC Championships on Sunday.
