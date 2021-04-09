LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – Junior Alexis Easling’s effort on the mound reserved a 1-1 tie through 6 and 2/3 innings, but Lock Haven University hit a walk-off single to steal game one, 2-1 before taking the nightcap, 7-2 to earn a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East sweep on Thursday afternoon, April 8 at Lawrence Field.
After two scoreless innings to open the game, the Mounties (2-12, 2-12 PSAC East) took the first lead when senior Hannah Breitigan scored after a sacrifice bunt by Easling and a throwing error by Lock Haven (6-11, 6-11 PSAC East).
However, the Bald Eagles immediately answered with a run in the third to knot the game at one.
Easling and LHU’s Madison Waltman took over from there and did not allow a run, while combining to allow just two hits over the ensuing three innings.
Easling retired the first batter of the seventh and secured out number two with a runner on, but LHU’s Riley McClel stole second before scoring on a single to secure the win.
Easling got stronger as the game moved on and allowed just two runs to keep the Mounties in the game until the final at bat. Madison Waltman did not allow an earned run and struck out eight to earn the victory on the mound for Lock Haven.
Breitigan led the Mountaineers’ offense, finishing 2-for-4 with a run and a double.
In game two, LHU opened the scoring with a run in the second, but Mansfield answered with two runs in the fourth after Easling scored on a pass ball and junior Hannah Swartz hit an RBI double.
However, the Bald Eagles responded with two runs in the fourth and three in the sixth, while holding the Mounties scoreless to put the game away.
Junior Lacey O’Donnell was 3-for-3 with a double and a run, Snyder finished 2-for-4 and Swartz added an RBI double to lead the Mounties’ offense.
Sophomore Danielle Goff fell to 2-5 on the mound, allowing six earned through 5 and 2/3, striking out five. Jada Schellhammer improved to 3-2 after the complete-game victory for LHU.
Casey Carpenter and Morgan Karasek finished 2-for-3 to lead the Bald Eagles’ offense.
The Mounties are back in action on Saturday, April 10 at Helen Lutes Field when they host Lock Haven in PSAC East action beginning at 1 p.m. The Mansfield Athletic department will honor seniors Joelle Snyder, Hannah Breitigan, Alex Hein and graduating junior McKenna Russell prior to the start of the games.
