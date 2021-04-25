SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Senior Hannah Breitigan compiled six hits, four runs and two RBI to highlight a Mansfield University softball team that nearly pulled off two heroic come-from-behind victories, but Shippensburg University stole game one in the eighth inning, 6-5 before taking game two in the seventh, 8-7 to earn a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East sweep on Saturday, April 24 at Robb Field.
A wild afternoon that featured seven ties and 10 lead changes, the Mounties (3-21, 3-21 PSAC East) were victim to back-to-back walk-off victories at the hands of the Raiders (22-14, 16-12 PSAC East).
In game one, the Mounties broke through first when senior Joelle Snyder rounded the bases off a triple and a throwing error, while driving in sophomore Madison Morrett to give the Mounties a 2-1 lead.
Easling added a run in the sixth to put the Mounties ahead 3-0, but the Raiders used a five-run sixth inning to take their first lead of the day, 5-3.
However, Breitigan played hero and sent the game to extras when she singled to score Snyder and junior Lacey O’Donnell.
The Mounties got the opening out in the eighth inning, but the Raiders’ Morgan DeFeo hit a walk-off single to score Lacey Hunter and seal the victory.
Sophomore Danielle Goff allowed five runs (three earned) through five innings to earn the no-decision. Freshman Maddy Jean allowed one run over 2 and 2/3 innings and was given the loss.
Snyder continued her red-hot weekend, going 2-for-4 with two runs, an RBI and a triple. Breitigan kicked off her breakout day with a 2-for-4 performance, adding two RBI, a run and a double. Sophomore Alexis Easling added an RBI.
Hunter and DeFeo led the Raider offense with three hits each. Maelynn Leber tossed an inning and 2/3 scoreless out of the bullpen to earn the win on the mound.
The dramatics of the nightcap mirrored those in game one with the only difference being that the Raiders pushed across the game-winner in the seventh to avoid extra innings and earn the 8-7 victory.
In a back and forth battle that saw five ties and seven lead changes, the Mounties had their backs against the wall in the top of the seventh trailing 6-4. Breitigan got things going with a one-out single, followed by an Easling hit-by-pitch and an RBI single by Drumm. Down one with runners on second and third, Goff drove a single the other way to plate junior Abbey Woodard and freshman Lauren Watson and give the Mounties a 7-6 lead.
However, the Raiders used three hits and one Mountaineer error to score the tying and game-winning run in the bottom half of the seventh to seal the sweep.
Breitigan concluded her career day by going 4-for-4 and scoring three runs, while Drumm (2-for-2 two RBI) and Hein (2-for-4) also added a multi-hit game. Berardi, Goff and McGinley each drove in a run.
Easling landed the no-decision as she left the game after the fifth and Goff was charged with two runs (one earned) in the final inning and 1/3 to land the loss.
Leber allowed seven runs (five earned) in 6 and 1/3 innings to also land a no-decision, while Emma Flattery did not allow a run and recorded the final two outs in the seventh to earn the win. Taykir Myers was 3-for-3 and scored twice to lead the Raider offense.
The Mounties turn around and host PSAC East foe Kutztown University on Monday, April 25 at Helen Lutes field beginning at 2 p.m. (DH).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.