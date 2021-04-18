BLOOMSBURG, Pa. – Junior Lacey O’Donnell and senior Joelle Snyder combined for five hits, two runs and two RBI to lead the Mansfield University softball team in game two, but Bloomsburg University held on for a 5-3 victory to secure a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East sweep on Saturday, April 17 at Jan Hutchinson Field. The Mounties fell 14-5 in the opener.
In the nightcap, Bloomsburg scored the first run in the bottom of the first, but Snyder drove in O’Donnell in the top of the third to knot things at one.
The game remained tied until the bottom of the fifth when the Huskies erupted for four runs on as many hits to take a 5-1 advantage.
Junior Hannah Swartz drove in Snyder in the sixth and O’Donnell singled in sophomore Danielle Goff in the seventh to cut the deficit to two, but the Huskies got out of the jam to hold on for the 5-3 victory.
O’Donnell (3-for-4, RBI) and Snyder (2-for-3, run, RBI, 2B) led the way for the Mounties on offense. Senior Alex Hein and Goff (2B) added hits.
Goff battled for six-complete innings on the mound and was charged with just one earned run in the loss. Abby Wild improved to 5-6 for the Huskies and was also 2-for-3 with a triple, run and RBI at the plate.
In game one, the Mounties dug themselves an early hole when the Huskies scored five runs in the bottom of the first, but they immediately answered in the next half inning with four runs to cut the deficit to one. O’Donnell reached on an error to score junior Meghan McGinley before senior Hannah Breitigan hit a double with the bases loaded to plate three more.
However, the Huskies plated nine runs over the next three innings to put the game out of reach. Mansfield scored their final run in the fifth when Snyder scored on a wild pitch, but the Huskies recorded the final three outs to earn the run-rule victory.
Five Mountaineers notched a hit, led by a 2-for-2 game from junior Abbey Woodard and three RBI on the double from Breitigan.
Junior Alexis Easling was handed the loss, allowing five runs, while Tara Baney improved to 4-8 in the circle for the Huskies. Abby Wild was 3-for-3 with three RBI and a homer to lead the Bloomsburg offense.
The Mounties host the Huskies tomorrow, Sunday, April 18 at Helen Lutes Field for a 1 p.m. PSAC East doubleheader.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.