MANSFIELD, Pa. — Sophomore Danielle Goff hit a grand slam, drove in seven runs and threw a complete game to ignite the Mansfield University softball team to a 10-2 victory over Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East foe Millersville University, on their way to a sweep on the final day of the season, Saturday, May 1 at Helen Lutes Field. The Mounties nearly mirrored their efforts in game two, winning 9-1 in five innings.
Closing out one of the most unique softball seasons in the history of collegiate athletics, the Mountaineers could do no wrong as they totaled 19 runs, hit three home runs, while limiting a powerful Marauder offense to three runs on the afternoon. The Mountaineer pitching staff held the Marauders in check, just one day after allowing 29 runs.
Goff was nothing short of dominant both on the mound and at the plate. The sophomore allowed two runs (one earned) and struck out six in five complete-innings against one of the top power-hitting teams in all of Division II.
Goff helped her cause offensively as well, finishing with a career day, as she was 3-for-3, just a single short of the cycle, while also notching a team-high seven RBI.
Junior Alexis Easling (2-for-3) hit her second home run in as many days and third on the season, while also driving in two runs. Freshman Anastasia Berardi continued her late-season success and was 3-for-3 with a double, while senior Hannah Breitigan finished 2-for-3.
Millersville scored the afternoon’s opening run in the top of the first, but Mansfield answered with three runs in the second after Goff hit a two-RBI triple and junior Abbey Woodard singled in a run.
Goff extended the Mountaineer lead to 7-1 in the third when she connected for an opposite field grand slam.
Easling hit a two-run shot in the fourth and Goff singled in Berardi to secure the run-rule victory.
In the nightcap, the Mounties started right where they left off, plating two runs in the top of the first.
The Marauders scored their lone run off a solo homer in the third, but Easling never faltered and was a force on the mound all game.
Breitigan snuck a two-run home run down the left field line in the fourth to put the Mounties ahead 4-1.
Easling and Breitigan then doubled in runs in the fifth before freshman Lauren Watson scored on a wild pitch to secure the 9-1, run-rule victory.
Easling struck out four and allowed just the one run in five-complete innings to earn the victory. Maddie Guinane was given the loss for Millersville as she allowed four runs (three earned) through the first four innings.
Breitigan was 2-for-4 with a home run, double, and four RBI, Easling finished 2-for-3, with two RBI, and a double and senior Alex Hein went 2-for-3 to lead the Mountaineer offense in the series finale.
Senior Joelle Snyder was 2-for-3 in game two and finishes the season 36-for-100 (.360) to notch a .384 career batting average, which ranks second all-time in program history, just .004 points from Deb Gmys .389 (1988-90).
The doubleheader concludes the 2021 campaign for the Mountaineer softball program.
