MANSFIELD – Coming off the best season in Mansfield University sprint football history, third-year head coach John Evans has reloaded an already deep roster with 30 incoming 2020 Mountaineers this fall.
“We are excited to welcome this incoming class, I feel it is the best ever,” Evans said. “We have addressed program needs and look forward to continued success.”
The class, which features seven offensive linemen, six quarterbacks, a placekicker and punter, eight offensive athletes and six defensive athletes that have been talked about as one of the best recruiting classes in program history and will look to fill immediate needs.
The Mounties depart just eight seniors, while returning the bulk of their roster including impactful starters on both sides of the ball.
In 2019, the Mountaineers won a program-record three CSFL North games and faced Division I Army in the CSFL North Championship game for a chance to play in the final. Freshman Terrance Quaker brought home the Mounties third straight CSFL Newcomer of the Year honor to highlight 11 All-CSFL selections (seven 1st-Team, one 2nd-Team and three Honorable Mention).
The Mounties open with the University of Pennsylvania on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. on their own turf at Karl Van Norman Field for Homecoming.
Name, Hometown / High School, Position
Offensive Line
Matt Beach
Matt Beach Jr., Batavia, N.Y. / Batavia, OL
Two-year letterwinner on the Batavia football team … helped lead team to a section and regional championship and reach the state final in 2018 and 2019 … plans to study criminal justice … son of Matthew Sr. Beach and Corrie Beach.
Wes Beaver
Wes Beaver, Waynesboro, Pa. / Waynesboro, OL
Starting offensive and defensive lineman on the Waynesboro football team.
Alexander Dean
Alex Dean, Bergen, N.Y. / Cal-Mum, OL
Starting offensive and defensive lineman on the Cal-Mum football team.
Alec Dorman
Alec Dorman, Penns Valley / Pennsylvania Valley, OL
Two-year letterwinner as an offensive lineman on the Pennsylvania Valley football team … helped lead team to a Mountain League championship … major is undecided … son of Dave and Laura Dorman.
Zachary Royer
Zach Royer, Spring Mills, Pa. / Penns Valley, OL
Starting offensive lineman on the Penns Valley football team.
Kristian Spencer
Kristian Spencer, Wellsboro, Pa. / Wellsboro, OL
Starting offensive lineman for the Wellsboro football team.
Allan Walker
Allan Walker II, Horseheads, N.Y. / Horseheads, OL
Two-year letterwinner as an offensive lineman on the Horseheads football team … played left guard … plans to study political science … son of Allan Sr. and Cynthia Walker.
Quarterback / Offensive Group
Ethan Cina
Ethan Cina, Montrose, Pa. / Montrose, QB
Four-year letterwinner on the Montrose football team … team’s Most Improved Player in 2018 … plans to study nutrition … son of Anthony J. and Jennifer L. Cina.
Garrett Ferguson
Garrette Ferguson III, Washington, D.C. / Richard Wright Charter, QB
Four-year letterwinner on the Richard Wright Charter football team … three-year starter … 1st-Team All-PCSAA in 2018 and 2019 … DCSAA all-star in 2019 … plans to study sports management … son of Garrette Ferguson Jr. and Lakia Harrington.
Hunter Grunden
Hunter Grunden, Mechanicsburg, Pa. / Cumberland Valley, QB / P
Three-year letterwinner as a quarterback and punter on the Cumberland Valley football team … 1st-Team all-conference and Honorable Mention Setinel as a punter … plans to study sports information … son of Misti Grunden and Rob Dawson.
Dizhuan Hancock
Dizhaun Hancock, Washington, D.C. / Calvin Coolidge, QB
Starting quarterback and defensive back on the Calvin Coolidge football team.
Jordan Parks
Jordan Parks, Niagara Falls / Niagara Wheatfield, QB
Three-year letterwinner on the Niagara Wheatfield football team … also a member of the baseball and basketball program … First-Team All-League Class A and First-Team Class AA during career … plans to study criminal justice … Johnny and Jennifer Parks.
Taron Kelly
Taron Kelly, Keymar, Md. / Silver Oak Academy, QB
Three-year letterwinner at quarterback on the Silver Oak Academy football team … Honorable Mention Baltimore Touchdown Club … major is undecided … son of Alicia Sells.
Special Teams
Ethan Haupt
Ethan Haupt, Elysburg, Pa. / Southern Columbia, K
Four-year letterwinner on the national powerhouse Southern Columbia football team … registered the most point-after-attempts in the nation as a senior … plans to study criminal justice … son of Doug Haupt and Michele Masferrer.
Offensive Skill Positions
Jihad Alcorn
Jihad Alcorm, Washington, D.C. / Anacosta, Offensive Athlete
Starting wide receiver on the Anacosta football team.
Bryce Allen
Bryce Allen, Norristown, Pa. / Norristown, Offensive Athlete
Letterwinner on the Norristown football team … Pioneer Athletic Conference All-Academic Team 2019 … major is undeclared … son of Bryan And Kimberly Allen.
Mchael Beals
Michael Beals, Gap, Pa. / Pequea Valley, Offensive Athlete
Four-year letterwinner on the Pequea Valley football team … also a member of the wrestling team … 2017 Honorable mention wrestler at 113 weight class … 2018 Honorable Mention kick returner … plans to study AA liberal studies … son of Stephen and Lori Beals.
Shaun Dishaun
Shaun Dishon, Baltimore, Md. / Sparrows Point, Offensive Athlete
Four-year letterwinner on the Sparrows Point football team … played in the Baltimore County All-Star game … plans to study business administration … son of Robert and Melissa Dishon.
Jordan Edwards
Jordan Edwards, Kentucky / Fort Camphell, Offensive Athlete
Three-year letterwinner on the Fort Camphell football team … Offensive Player of the Year as a senior … fourth in the state of Kentucky in receptions … named to the All-time Leaf Chronicle Team … plans to study psychology … son of Joey and Candice Edwards.
Isaiah Grunden
Isaiah Grunden, Mechanicsburg, Pa. / Cumberland Valley, Offensive Athlete
Three-year letterwinner as a wide receiver on the Cumberland Valley football team …also a member of the track and field program, participating in hurdles and long jump … awarded Outstanding track and field athlete as a senior … plans to study sports nutrition … son of Misti Grunden and Robert Dawson.
Kole Hurler
Kole Hurler, Westfield, Pa. / Cowanesque Valley, Offensive Athlete
Four-year letterwinner at Cowanesque Valley … program’s all-time leading receiver … major is undeclared … son of Kevin Hurler and Amanda Mack.
Marcus Melle
Marcus Melle, Norristown, Pa. / Methacton High School, Offensive Athlete
Letterwinner on the Methacton football team … special teams MVP … plans to study sports nutrition … son of Sarah White.
Yasir Rowell
Yasir Rowell, Philadelphia, Pa. / Simon Gratz, Offensive Athlete
Four-year letterwinner as a wide receiver on the Simon Gratz football team … named to the All-City and All-Pub team as a wide receiver … plans to study graphic design … son of Latoya Rowell.
Ethan Simpson
Ethan Simpson, Elmira N.Y. / Elmira, Offensive Athlete
Three-year letterwinner on the Elmira football team … All-Section in 2017 and 2018 … brought home a Player of the Game and two Athlete of the Week honors as a senior … plans to study liberal arts … son of Georgianna Simpson.
Defensive Skill
Positions
James Boyd
James Boyd, Washington, D.C. / Richard Wright Public Charter, Defensive Athlete
Starting tight end and defensive end on the Richard Wright Public Charter football team.
Michael Brennen
Michael Brennen, Montrose, Pa. / Montrose, Defensive Athlete
Three-year letterwinner on the Montrose football team … 1st-Team linebacker as a senior … plans to study criminal justice … son of Frances Valentine.
Darius Harrison
Darius Harrison, Solon, Ohio / Solon High School / Defensive Athlete
Three-year letterwinner at Solon … perfect attendance all four years of high school … plans to study criminal justice … son of Harold and Felicia Harrison.
Ben Kemp
Ben Kemp, Lyons, N.Y. / Lyons, Defensive Athlete
Starting tight end and defensive end on the Lyons football team.
Thomas Kent
Thomas Kent, Washington, D.C. / Richard Wright PCS / Frostburg State University, Defensive Athlete
Transfers to Mansfield from Frostburg State University … Three-year letterwinner as a wide receiver, tight end and defensive end at Richard Wright PCS … named team captain … played an area all-star game … led the team in sacks … plans to study graphic design … son of Keleeba Scott.
Tajhmere Green
Tahjmir Green, Newark, N.Y. / Newark, Defensive Athlete
Three-year letterwinner as a defensive back for Newark … also a sprinter with the track and field program … Rochester Winter Track and Field All-League Award … Wayne-Finger Lakes High School Track and Field All-League … plans to study psychology … son of Tamika and Leonard Taylor.
