ALFRED, N.Y. - Junior Caden Fisher and sophomore Rylie Mong collected top finishes to highlight the Mansfield University track and field team's Friday afternoon at the Alfred State Early Season Invitational.
The Mounties totaled eight top-five finishes by the end of the meet.
Fisher got the day started in the 110-meter hurdles, taking the top spot finishing with a time of 17.01, a second faster than the rest of the field.
Mong earned her second straight victory with a PR in the pole vault with a mark of 3.35 meters. That mark launches her to third in the conference ranking.
In the women's 1500, a quartet of Mountaineers had strong races. Freshman Aneisa Dotson finished fourth with a time of 5:10.76. Sophomore Carly Daniels finished behind her in fifth with a time of 5:18.69, while Shelby Alexander and freshman Tedra Harrison ninth (5:25.76) and 11th (5:34.9), respectively.
Sophomores Kevin Heeman and Michael Grundon and freshman Simon Richards had steady performances in the 1500m, finishing with times of 4:15.56, 4:46.98, and 4:54.5, respectively.
Sophomore Christian Tanner took second place in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:57.22 and freshman Riley Transue finished 15th in 2:09.60.
Freshman trio of Anna Duncan, Emily Gerlach and Bailey Morgan finished 11th through 13th in the 800-meter run with times of 2:37.66, 2:38.24, and 2:38.37.
Junior Donovan Cook took fourth in the long jump hitting a PR with a mark of 6.54 meters and sophomore Madison Fox finished fifth in the high jump with a mark of 1.45 meters.
The Mansfield sprinters had solid days across the board, including freshman Tegan Anderson finishing the women's 100m in second place with a new PR at 13.56. Freshman Michael Beals finished his 100-meter dash with a time of 12.98 and came back to compete in the 200-meter dash where he finished in 25.47. Freshman Magi Earnest took ninth in the women's 200-meter with a time of 29. 80.
Junior Sean Ringgold, sophomore Terrance Quaker, and freshman Victor Ortiz finished in the top-10 of the 400m. Ringgold held steady in the second spot with a time of 51.00, while Quaker took fourth in 51.52 and Ortiz finished ninth in 55.04.
A Mansfield quartet of Duncan, Gerlach, Morgan and Rochelle Myers finished fourth in the 4x400m with a time of 4:36.72. The men's quartet consisted of Abraham Calderon, Tanner, Richards and Heeman who finished with the time of 3:58.58.
The Mounties next meet is April 17th as they travel to Harrisonburg, Va. to compete in the JMU Invitational.
