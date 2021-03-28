For the first time in their Mansfield University track and field careers, 22 athletes competed in their first outdoor collegiate meet on Saturday, March 27 at Lock Haven University in the Elliston Earlybird Open.
The Jamal Johnson era began on Saturday afternoon as he let loose 11 men and 11 women to their first outdoor meet as Mountaineers. The 2020 outdoor season was shut down before it ever began and just two Mounties on the men’s and women’s roster competed in the 2019 outdoor season.
Sophomore Rylie Mong headlined the day for the women, winning the pole vault with a mark of 3.04 meters, moving her into fifth all-time in program outdoor history. Mong reached 3.20 meters as a freshman.
Sophomore Carly Daniels (11:09.71) and freshman Anesia Dodson (11:15.77) finished fifth and sixth in the women’s 3000-meter run, respectively.
After reaching the podium in last year’s championship meet, sophomore Madison Fox registered a 1.45m high jump.
For the men, sophomore Henry Polanco (11.12) and junior Sean Ringgold (11.15) finished fourth and fifth in the 100-meter dash. In their first outdoor Mountaineer meet, Henry and Ringgold move into fourth and fifth in program history.
Ringgold and Polanco teamed up with freshman Victory Ortiz and sophomore Terrance Quaker to place fifth in the 4x400-meter relay (3:36.38).
Sophomores Kevin Heeman (8:59.90) and Christian Tanner (9:17.38) placed second and third in the 3000-meter run, respectively. Tanner added a 5th-place finish in the 800-meter run, finishing in 1:59.89.
Junior Donoven Cook notched a long jump mark of 6.09, finishing fifth, which is good for seventh in outdoor men’s history. Junior Caden Fisher finished seventh (17.46) in his first 110-meter hurdle race of the season.
The Mounties are back in action on Saturday, April 10 when they travel to Bloomsburg University to compete in the Huskie Classic.
