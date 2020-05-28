MANSFIELD — The Mansfield University Athletic Department will host the first addition of the Mountie Summer Fun Run on Saturday-Sunday, June 27-28.
“Please join us for the first ever – and soon to be annual – Mountie Summer Fun Run,” Director of Athletics Peggy Carl said. “All proceeds from this event will go toward supporting the student-athlete experience, through scholarships and/or funding for programmatic needs.”
You may register up to the day of the event or provide a gift https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Anywhere/MountieSummerFunRun.
The cost is $30 for a single participant or $50 for a family (two adults and children under 17). Children under 17 are also free with a paid adult and groups of five or more get $10 off each entry when signing up together.
The first 100 paid registrations will receive a free Mountie Summer Fun Run Koozie.
The Mountie Summer Fun Run is a celebration of our student-athletes at Mansfield University. The Mountie Summer Fun Run/Walk is a virtual 5k for the entire family and we encourage you to bring your own style to the party, as you walk or run anywhere you please. Live Stream your run and/or post pictures of what is sure to be the event of the summer.
“We’re excited to have this opportunity to connect with our friends, alumni, and community in a fun, activity-oriented way that helps to lift up the Mansfield University Athletic program,” Carl added. “Grab a friend, running/walking partner, or family member and come out and join us for the Mountie Summer Fun Run! Let’s GO MOUNTIES!”
Share your fun run with Mountaineer fans, family and friends on various social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) and make sure to use the hashtag “#MountieFunRun”. Showcase your times, attire, style, costumes, enthusiasm and much more to give everyone some normalcy back in their lives.
Everyone registered will receive the following:
A race bib e-mailed to you to download for your race, decorate it however you want!
A certificate of completion e-mailed to you once you post you have completed your 5K
