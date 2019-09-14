MANSFIELD, Pa. – Mansfield University sprint football opens the 2019 campaign with a cross-divisional match-up at Caldwell University (N.J.) on Saturday, Sept. 14.
Kick-off is slated for 1 p.m. at James Caldwell High School.
Live streaming video and live stats provided by Caldwell athletic communications is available at GoMounties.com.
The Mountaineers look to build off the best season in sprint football program history after going 4-3 a year ago, winning the final four games of the season. Mansfield posted a 34-26 senior day win over Caldwell last season at Karl Van Norman Field. The Mounties are 2-0 all-time against Caldwell, who joined the CSFL in 2017.
Mansfield’s defense returns four All-CSFL performers on defense including 2018 CSFL Newcomer of the Year Brandon Allen who posted four interceptions and five pass break-ups last season. Dajuan Buie and Andrew Schwenk ranked in the top 15 in the league in total tackles with 35 and 24 respectively while Chase Moser was seventh in the league in sacks with 4.5.
Offensively, the Mounties welcome back All-CSFL selections Dante Torrisi on the line and D.J. McLean at wideout. McLean is the program all-time receiving yards leader despite missing most of 2018 with injury.
Mansfield returns home for a three-game home stand beginning with Military Appreciation Day on Saturday, Sept. 21.
