MANSFIELD – First quarter goals by Larissa Motts and Alex Esterling gave Mansfield an early lead and Meghan Griffin’s late score put the game away as Mansfield field hockey stunned No. 3 Millersville 3-1 on Senior Day Saturday at Karl Van Norman Field.
The win snapped a 10 game losing streak to the Marauders dating back to the 2010 season and marked the fourth time in program history that the Mounties have won 11 or more games.
Mansfield is fifth in the PSAC field hockey standings with a 5-3 conference mark and in good position to clinch one of the remaining PSAC playoff spots.
Motts opened the scoring in the fourth minute with an unassisted goal for her ninth score of the year. Mansfield (11-5, 5-3 PSAC) extended the lead to 2-0 when Alex Esterling collected an Emily Sadowski pass across the goalmouth and beat the keeper to the right side. It was Esterling’s third goal of the season.
Millersville (11-5, 3-5 PSAC) got one back in the second quarter when Kyra Brakefield redirected a pass from Jordan Goddard into the cage.
Holding on to a 2-1 lead for much of the game, Mansfield tacked on an insurance goal in the 59th minute when Griffin scored her fourth of the year to give the Mountaineers a 3-1 lead.
Millersville led penalty corners 10-5 and shots 12-8. Four of Mansfield’s eight shots went on frame.
Brittany Ryan made seven saves in goal to record the 27th win of her career.
Prior to the game, seniors Brittany Ryan, Larissa Motts, Dana Evans, Madison Wilisnky, Meghan Griffin, and Christie Buyer were honored as part of the Senior Day ceremonies.
Mansfield hosts Bloomsburg on Wednesday for the season finale at Van Norman Field.
