MANSFIELD – Sydney Reed drained a three with five seconds remaining to put the Mounties within one, but it would not be enough as the Mansfield University women’s basketball team fell to Millersville University 63-60 in PSAC East play on Saturday.
It was a slow scoring affair for the Mounties (3-16, 1-12 PSAC) and Marauders (6-12, 3-10 PSAC) in the early stages of the game. Alivia Paeglow opened the scoring with a lay-up two minutes into the game. Millersville quickly responded, going ahead early with a 7-4 lead at the first media timeout with 5:36 to play in the quarter. The Marauders extended their advantage over the final minutes of the quarter, going on a 10-3 run to lead 17-7.
The second quarter was all Mansfield, who outscored the Marauders 22 to eight in the frame.
Seven straight points from a Paeglow free throw and back-to-back 3-pointers from Reed put the Mounties within three of the visiting Marauders at 17-14. Over a six-minute span, Mansfield and Millersville exchanged points until the Mounties took matters into their own hands. With 1:37 remaining on the clock, Paeglow again hit back-to-back lay-ups to put the Mounties in the lead, one of seven lead changes on the night. Kira Merritt drained a trifecta with two seconds on the clock to end the half 29-25 in favor of the Mounties.
Trailing by five points with 48 seconds to play in the second half, Whitfield hit a shot from downtown to keep the crowd on their feet until the final seconds. An unsuccessful rebound forced the Mounties to foul with 14 seconds left and the Marauders connected on 1-of-2 free throws to extend their lead to four points at 61-57.
Reed hit the clutch trey with five seconds remaining to pull within one, but Millersville hit both ends of their two free throws after a strategic foul by the Mounties. Mansfield’s contested shot at the buzzer to tie the game fell just short and the Marauders came away with the win.
Paige Whitfield sparked the revival for the Mounties in the fourth quarter with her two 3-pointers on the night in clutch situations. She dished out seven assists with seven rebounds on the night in addition to six points. Reed also continued to shine after returning to the Mounties starting five, totaling 12 points on the night. Paeglow’s recent opportunities in the starting line-up are paying dividends, with the freshman posting 11 points and six assists.
Lauren Lister, who ranks second in the nation in scoring, scored a game-high 34 points in 40 minutes to lead all scorers. Leonard posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
The Mounties host Pitt-Johnstown on Wednesday for a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.
