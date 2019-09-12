Stephanie Moir made 15 saves, but West Chester proved to be too much, coming away with a 3-0 win over the Mounties on Wednesday afternoon.
West Chester controlled much of the offensive tempo in the first half, totaling 16 shots with seven on target. But, the Mansfield defense would not relent as the two teams went into halftime with a scoreless tie. Alexis Bittel was able to put a shot on goal in the half to highlight the Mountaineers offensive efforts.
The Golden Rams scored their first of the game just minutes into the second half with Dani Cady finding the back of net. Sam Jankowski and Olivia Muha each registered late goals to increase the West Chester lead.
Bittel and Olivia Bowman recorded second half shots for the Mounties.
The 15 saves for Moir are the most in a single game this season and the fourth most in her career.
Mansfield forced a season-best three corner kicks in the game.
The Mounties host Bloomsburg on Saturday.
