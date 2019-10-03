Koryn Reinhart and Eleni Gebbia scored goals against No. 8 Millersville, but the undefeated Marauders proved to be too much, coming away with a 6-2 win Wednesday evening.
Millersville (8-0, 6-0 PSAC East) jumped out to a 4-0 lead through the first 50 minutes of the game. However, the Mounties refused to give up, halving the lead with goals by Reinhart and Gebbia.
Reinhart scored the first of her career in the 61st minute on a pass from Olivia Bowman. Gebbia brought the Mansfield deficit down to two goals with her score in the 73rd minute via a Carina O’Neil assist.
The Marauders capped the game with two more goals.
Morgan Winchock and Amanda Mcelhare each score a pair of goal for Millersville.
Stephanie Moir made 12 stops in goal.
Mansfield is one of just two teams that have scored against Millersville this season and the only team to score multiple goals in a game against the Marauders.
Mansfield travels to Kutztown on Saturday.
