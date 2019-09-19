Mansfield women’s soccer dropped a 3-0 final in non-conference play at Roberts Wesleyan on Wednesday evening.
Taylor Rutland scored the opening goal for Roberts Wesleyan in the seventh minute which stood for a 1-0 halftime lead. Israela Groves and Maya Rutland added second-half goals to increase the RedHawks lead.
Alyssa Mayberry put a shot on goal for the Mounties.
Stephanie Moir made six stops in goals in 73 minutes of work and Rachel Fox added three saves in her 2019 debut.
Mansfield hosts East Stroudsburg on Saturday at 3 p.m. as part of Military Appreciation Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.