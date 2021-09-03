Multiple choice: Canton rushing attack features plenty of talent

CANTON — The Canton Warriors racked up 303 rushing yards in their season-opening 48-7 win over North Penn-Mansfield last Saturday.
When you read that stat, most people would assume the Warriors had one running back have a big game with 15 to 20 carries for around 150 yards. That certainly wasn’t the case last weekend for the Warriors. No running back had more than eight carries in the game and the leading rusher had 63 yards.
Canton head coach Tyler Sechrist is in a unique position where he doesn’t have one standout running back — he has a group of backs who can lead the way.
“It’s nice to have that kind of depth. You talked to a couple backs today, but we’ve probably got four others who can run the ball. We like to spread the ball out to the guys so you can’t key on one guy. It’s a blessing to have that much depth at the running back position,” Sechrist said.
In the season opener, Weston Bellows led the way with six carries for 63 yards, while Michael Davis carried the ball five times for 51 yards and two touchdowns and Cooper Kitchen put up 39 yards and a score on six carries.
Riley Parker finished with eight carries for 35 yards and one touchdown, and Bailey Ferguson added four carries for 34 yards and a score. The Warriors also got 33 yards from both Hudson Ward and Holden Ward.
“We manage to be able to keep a fresh guy in running the ball and it’s worked pretty well,” said Parker.
While they have plenty of talent at the running back position, it wouldn’t matter if they didn’t have a strong offensive line to clear the way.
“It’s amazing,” said right tackle Caiden Williams on playing in front of this running back group. “It means that we can just keep pushing people out of the way, making the holes for them and have as many people as needed to go through them.”
The Canton O-line features a strong mix of experience and youth this season.
“We’ve got some depth there too, so we’ve been rotating guys in. It keeps them fresh. The young guys are learning from the older guys and it’s a good situation,” said Sechrist.
Williams said the entire line has formed a bond that has helped them succeed on the field.
“We all practice together. We all know what we’re doing. We all help each other,” said Williams, who knows how important trust is on the line. “It’s really big. Being able to know what the guy next to you is doing is just key when it comes to any line.”
The importance of having a strong line is not lost on the Canton backs.
“It’s really good ... they’re always getting their blocks and creating holes for me and the other guys to run through, it’s really nice,” Parker said.
“It’s great. I love running behind our line,” added Bellows.
For the running backs, while they may not get 20-plus carries a game, they are taking advantage of their opportunities — and pushing each other day in and day out.
“I think it’s great. It’s like a big family, a lot of competition but all of us are up for it,” said Bellows.
“Sometimes we make it a little competition, but overall we’re just there for each other and cheering each other on,” added Parker.
The Canton backs also know how difficult having this many weapons can be on an opposing defense.
“I think it’s very tough for them. You can’t really just game plan to stop one guy, they’ve got different styles of runners coming at them and don’t really know who to get ready for,” Parker said.
The next defense that will have to try and stop the Warriors’ rushing attack is from Towanda as the Black Knights visit Canton tonight at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.