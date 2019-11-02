SAYRE — Trailing at the half, Muncy took a 20-14 lead in the third quarter and broke a 20-20 deadlock with 2:12 left in regulation on a two-yard Ethan Gush dive. From there, they held on for a 26-20 win in the District 4 Class A playoffs.
‘We just handed them the football game,” said Sayre Coach Kevin Gorman. “I don’t know how many times were were inside the 30-yard line and threw a pick. I don’t know how many times we had them in third and long and can’t get a stop. Two weeks ago that’s different. I don’t know what changed this week.”
Sayre won 21-17 at Muncy two weeks ago. Friday night, the Redskins gave up the ball twice deep in Muncy territory — once on an interception and another time on downs — and failed to get off the field eight times with the Indians either in third-and-long or fourth-down situations.
“I wasn’t a very well-played game when you need it the most,” said Gorman.
Friday night, Sayre drew first blood with a 64-yard march that ended with a one-yard Brayden Horton touchdown plunge. Nic Bentley’s PAT kick put Sayre up 7-0 with 2:59 to play in the first quarter.
Muncy drove to Sayre’s 2-yard line before being rebuffed by the Redskins, but a short punt gave the Indians the ball at Sayre’s 29-yard line. The Indians took advantage of the gift, scoring on a two-yard Gush run six plays later. Isaac Boring hit the PAT to tie it at 7-7 with 4:34 left in the half.
On the ensuing possession, a 45-yard connection between Sayre quarterback Brayden Horton and Ethan Miller set Sayre up at Muncy’s 23-yard line. Four plays later on fourth-and-seven, Horton went back to pass and was under pressure. The sophomore signal caller broke free down the left sideline and ran over a defender at the goal line for a 20-yard TD run. Again, Bentley’s kick was good and Sayre led 14-7 with 2:18 left in the half.
That was plenty of time for the Indians. Two big third-down runs kept the offense on the field, and a pair of Branson Eyer-to-Christian Good completions put the ball at Sayre’s 1-yard line for Gush, who punched it in with 28 seconds left until halftime. The PAT was wide left and Sayre led 14-13 at the half.
The Indians took over in the second half.
“They never got shaken, and they never got rattled,” said Muncy Coach Sean Tetreault. “They played great in the second half. We couldn’t ask any more out of them.”
Sayre got the ball to start the second half and took it to the Muncy 13-yard line. On a fourth-and-four, Horton’s pass was picked off by Branson Eyer who returned it to the 30-yard line.
Muncy knew what to do with that momentum and covered the 70 yards in 13 plays, converting three third town plays along the way. Gush scored from three yards out and Boring’s kick made it 20-14 Indians with 1:17 left in the third.
“You have to get off the field in those situations,” said Gorman.
It would take Sayre some time to answer, but answer the Redskins would.
Sayre took over at its 37-yard line after a punt. Two plays netted seven yards and a 15-yard penalty on the Indians set the ball at Muncy’s 41-yard line. Bottled up much of the game, Sayre’s Isaiah Firestine found a seam and raced past the Indians’ defensive backfield for a 41-yard burst. The PAT kick was wide right, leaving the game tied at 20-20 with 8:22 left.
Firestine finished with 120 yards and the TD but needed 22 carries to do it. Brayden Horton wound up with 42 yards and two scores on 11 carries and was nine-for-15 passing for 122 yards and two interceptions. Ethan Miller had four receptions to account for 90 of those yards.
“Isaiah ran as hard as he usually does and did everything, but it came up short,” said Gorman. “We’re pretty even across the board passing and running. You need to be able to throw tha ball and get some big plays out of that — which we did a little bit — but you need to get more to loosen it up for Isaiah.”
Muncy’s game-winning march started at its 30-yard line. The Redskins weren’t going down without a fight and had the Indians stuck in fourth down situations twice. Each time, Gush came through. The first was an eight-yard run just inside Sayre territory and the second was a two-yard TD plunge with just 2:12 left in the game.
“Our kids take ownership that they play four quarters of football,” said Tetreault. “They don’t quit until that final whistle blows and that showed tonight.”
Sayre’s second snap was another pick by Branson Eyer and the Indians were able to run out the clock.
Muncy will travel to Canton Friday night to take on the Warriors, who trimmed South Williamsport 24-7 in the other semi. This will be the Indians’ third District 4 championship game in four years.
