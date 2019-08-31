Muncy led 27-0 after the first half on their way to a 42-20 win over CV on Friday.
Elijah Weikle started things for Muncy at 5:53 of the opening quarter on an 11-yard run and Isaac Boring hit the extra point.
Ethan Gush had a 47-yard scoring run with 1:53 left in the quarter and Boring hit the kick.
In the second quarter with 2:22 left before the half Ross Eyer hauled in a 35-yard touchdown from Branson Eyer and Boring hit the kick and with just three seconds left in the half the Eyer to Eyer combination connected again and the kick failed.
In the third quarter Gush scored on a six-yard run with 7:15 left in the quarter and Boring hit the kick.
Muncy took a 42-0 lead as Xander Brown caught a five-yard pass from Kaleb Meyer with 11:52 left in the fourth and Boring hit the kick.
Seth Huyler had a 15-yard run with a two-point conversion with 9:00 left and with 7:24 left Owen Fitzwater caught a nine-yard touchdown from Huyler and the two-point failed. With 2:44 left Huyler scored on a 44-yard run and the two-point try failed.
For Muncy Christian Good ran eight times for 125 yards and Gush ran nine times for 96 yards and two scores, while Wekle had 82 yards on 13 carries. Branson Eyer was 4-for-6 passing for 78 yards and Ross Eyer had two grabs for 46 yards, while Gush had two catches for 32 yards.
Huyler ran 10 times for 122 yards for CV and he was 13-for-26 passing for 126 yards and a touchdown. Kole Hurler had four grabs for 43 yards receiving, Jacob Schmitt had two catches for 29 yards, Tanyon Brown had three catches for 27 yards, Tucker St. Peter had two grabs for 26 yards and Fitzwater had a catch. Elliott Good ran eight times for 15 yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.