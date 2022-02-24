Muncy Subdues Sayre

MUNCY (PA) — Top-seeded Muncy hosted the Sayre Redskins in the opening round of the PIAA District IV Boys class 2A basketball playoffs. Sayre battled to keep within range until midway through the third quarter. Muncy responded with a dominant run to win the game 57-38.
The game began with Muncy jumping to a 6-0 lead before Sayre battled back to tie it at eight. Those opening minutes set the tone for most of the game.
Muncy would build big leads. Sayre would respond with runs to close the gap. Sayre head coach Devan Shaw recognized the effort put forth by his team. “The fight was there. Obviously the guys wanted to win.”
Down by sixteen in the second quarter, Sayre rallied to pull within nine by halftime.
Sayre kept the momentum at the beginning of the third quarter. Jackson Hubbard and Josh Arnold pulled Sayre to within four points, 30-26.
Muncy responded to the Sayre threat and never backed off, outscoring Sayre 27-12 to the final buzzer.
Shaw credited his opponent. “They are a very good basketball team. They have a lot of experience coming back from last year. They are very athletic. They are a tough matchup.”
Muncy’s Branson Eyer led the attack, scoring 28 points.
Hubbard and Arnold led Sayre’s scoring with eight points apiece. Cayden Firestine added seven points from under the rim.
The loss ends Sayre’s season.
