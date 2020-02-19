Up eight points midway through the fourth quarter, Muncy was heading to the line for potentially two big points with a one-and-one opportunity. They got them, but not in the conventional way.
Bell Hitesman overpowered a double team box out on the right block, gathered the rebound, and put Muncy ahead by double figures for the first time all game as the young Indians made their trip up Route 15 worthwhile, beating North-Penn Mansfield 49-39 in the quarterfinals of the District 4 Class AA Girls Basketball Playoffs.
Hitesman scored a team high 13 points, but her impact was felt way beyond the points column. Hitesman terrorized an undersized front line of NPM’s, and got the Lady Tigers in foul trouble early. With Tiger Senior Center Hannah Bowens picking up her second foul with 5:20 left to play in the first quarter, Hitesman was allowed to be the aggressor down low for a Muncy team that controlled the boards and won the hustle stats Tuesday Night.
“Bell played probably her best game tonight,” Muncy Head Coach Ed Rogers said. “We knew we would have to clean up on the glass and she helped us do that tonight.
Hitesman knew coming in it was a game she could impact. “We knew that they were small and I would have a height advantage so we could get them in foul trouble,” Hitesman said. “Smaller players have to foul more and so we focused on getting the ball into me and Aleah (Bigelow) and forcing them to foul.”
It worked. The Lady Indians went to the foul line an astonishing 39 times, fouling out four Lady Tiger starters, and converted those trips at a rate over 10% better than their season average.
It was their work on the defensive end, especially in the half court that was mighty impressive. Muncy has relied on their press at times this year, but the Lady Tigers handled the press well, and got their best looks off of it. So, in the third quarter, they went away from the press and settled into what Coach Rogers refers to as “the amoeba defense”. It stifled North Penn Mansfield, who struggled to get easy baskets in the half court all night.
“We know we’re athletic, so playing that amoeba defense allows us to look like it’s man when it’s actually a zone,” Rogers said. “Aleah (Bigelow) jumps to the first pass and looks to trap. It worked tonight. It never really looked like they (NPM) got into an offense.”
Things did not start off to plan for the Lady Indians. Just 80 seconds into the game they found themselves down 3-0 on a Lizzi Welch three and Aleah Bigelow, their leading scorer on the year, had to sit with two fouls. In a situation where a young team loses their senior leader on the road in a playoff game could usually get away from that team, Muncy held on and stayed within a bucket either way of NPM while Bigelow sat with her fouls.
“The girls stepped up and played with so much effort. I talk about the four E’s, energy excitement, enthusiasm and effort. You don’t need any talent to do those four things and they brought it tonight.”
Mt. Carmel 63, Cowanesque Valley 16
MOUNT CARMEL—It was a long trip with little rewards as No. 8 Cowanesque Valley traveled to No. 1 Mount Carmel for a District 4 Class AA quarterfinal matchup.
The Indians scored just two points in the first half as they fell behind early and never really challenged the top-seeded Red Tornadoes which cruised to a 63-16 win.
With 4:25 left in the opening half, Mount Carmel’s DaniRae Renno connected with a layup to cross the 1,000-point milestone for her career. She finished with 17 points and Alyssa Reisinger scored 16 in the win for Mount Carmel.
Makayla Vargeson and Kailey Wells both had five points a piece for CV with Kaitlyn Streeter, Riley Walker and Abby Ackley each netting two.
South Williamsport 49, Canton 22
The Mountaineers wore out Canton in District IV, Class AA girls’ basketball quarterfinals
After the first quarter fans could tell from the score, 19-1, that South Williamsport was in control.
Elle Binford scored seven and Courtney Weiskopff gained five for Canton. Each draining a three from beyond the arc.
South Williamsport’s Julie Anthony sunk three 3-pointers along with a two additional points totaling eleven, while her teammate Bachman landed a three-point also.
With scorers Madi Tolomay with four points, Haley Neidig having nine, Claire Alexander contributing seven, Claudia Green gaining twelve, Rachel Stahl earning four, and Sami Branton adding her two points the Mountaineers rolled.
Canton’s Aislyn Williams scored five for Canton as Molly Ward scored three and Reagan Kelley scored two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.