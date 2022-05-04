MUNCY — The visiting Towanda boys tennis team dropped two of three singles matches in a 3-2 loss on Monday.
Muncy’s Kaleb Meyer took a hard-fought 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-3) win over Towanda’s Dacion Yrigollen in the first singles contest.
Towanda got a win at second singles as Luke Tavani was a 6-2, 7-5 winner over Connor McLean.
Muncy’s Zach Sloamka took third singles by a 7-5, 6-1 count over Ethan Dillman.
The Muncy team of Cruz Nagle and Kohen Meyer clinched the team win with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Ryan O’Connor and Haven Poll at first doubles.
Towanda’s Vinny Carbo and Aidan Hennessy took second doubles with a 7-5, 2-6, 7-5 victory over Cameron Meyers and Ian Dayhoff.
