CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel head basketball coach Duggar Baucom announced Thursday the quartet of players who will make up the Bulldogs’ 2020 signing class, including three incoming freshmen and one graduate transfer.
The trio of incoming freshmen include Brent Davis, Dylan Engler and Owen Spencer, while Tyler Moffe will join the Bulldogs from Mansfield University.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Brent, Owen, Tyler and Dylan to our basketball program. All four have the opportunity to make an immediate impact on our team,” Baucom said. “I would like to compliment my staff on their hard work assembling a great recruiting class. Each signee has outstanding character, work ethic and support system. We welcome each of them and their parents into our Citadel basketball family.”
Tyler Moffe (6-1, 175, Guard)
Elmira, N.Y. (Elmira HS/Buffalo/Mansfield)
Moffe will have one year of eligibility after spending the last three seasons at Mansfield University in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.
Moffe comes to Charleston having played in 91 career collegiate games, including 61 over three seasons at Mansfield and 30 at Jamestown Community College. He heads into his final year of eligibility with 1,176 points, 385 rebounds, 215 assists and a career assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.13.
Moffe started 60 of the 61 games he appeared in for the Mountaineers, averaging 33.3 minutes, 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game over his three seasons. For his career, he heads into his final year shooting .400 from the floor, including .333 from beyond the 3-point arc. He has
converted 78.4% of his free throw attempts.
Moffe’s 2019-20 season was cut short due to an injury, but in the seven games he played, Moffe averaged 9.6 points, 4.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.
The year before (2018-19), Moffe led the team and ranked 14th in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) with 16.8 points per game, scoring in double figures in 25 of the 28 games he appeared in. Moffe eclipsed the 20-point mark 10 times during the season, including a season-high 31-point performance in the Mounties’ 88-80 win over Bloomsburg on Jan. 26, 2019. He recorded a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds against Slippery Rock on Jan. 18, 2019. Moffe led the team with 84 assists and ranked second with 30 steals, while shooting .407 from the field and .350 from long range, ranking third on the team of players who made at least 100 3-point attempts.
As a sophomore in 2017-18, Moffe started all but one game in his 26 appearances, ranking second on the team in made 3-pointers with 29. He ranked third on the team with 35 assists.
Moffe began his collegiate career at Buffalo where he redshirted before transferring to Jamestown Community College for this freshman season (2016-17). In his one season at Jamestown, Moffe started 29 of the 30 games he played in, averaging 14.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists while also averaging 27.6 minutes per game.
Moffe played at Elmira High School where he averaged 20.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game as a senior, while shooting .432 from the field. He graduated from Elmira as the program’s all-time leading scorer, and was named eighth-team All-State, All-Conference and to the All-Section IV Team.
Coach Baucom on Moffe: “Tyler brings four years of college basketball experience, three at the NCAA level. In his abbreviated season last year due to injury, he had a 3:1 assist-to-turnover ratio, and he has shot 35% from the 3-point line for his career. His size and strength, combined with his court vision, allow him to play anywhere on the perimeter.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.