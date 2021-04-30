After breaking the all-time Mansfield University track and field javelin record with a throw of 68.14 at the Paul Kaiser Classic on Saturday, senior Rob Robbins was named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Field Athlete of the Week, the conference office announced on Tuesday, April 27.
Robbins’ third throw landed at 68.14 meters to best a program-record previously held by two-time National Championship qualifier Hunter Watkins. Robbins won the event by 14.24 meters which places him top in the conference and seventh in the national standings.
The throw is also an NCAA automatic mark.
Native of Athens, Pa., Robbins joined the Mountaineers in 2021 after finishing a standout career with the Cornell Big Red.
The Mounties travel to Lock Haven University to compete in the LHU Qualifier on Friday and Saturday, April 30 – May 1.
Mounties set to compete in Lock Haven Qualifiers
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — The Mountaineer track and field teams have one final preamble before Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championship Week, as they travel to Lock Haven University for the Lock Haven Qualifier on Friday and Saturday, April 30 – May 1.
It is the second trip this season to the Glen Allison Family Track & Field Complex for the Mounties and a chance to gage improvement respective events.
A video stream and live results will be provided by the LHU Athletic Communications office and can be found at the links above. Video will focus on field events from 10 a.m. until the 100/110 hurdles at 12:15 p.m.
The Mounties bring 22 athletes to the Lock Haven Qualifier, who look for one last chance to rise up the PSAC leaderboard.
First-year leader Jamal Johnson is excited about the growth of the team throughout the season and is excited to head into the conference meet.
WHERE MOUNTIES STAND
Sean Ringgold currently sits eligible for the conference meet in three events. In both the 200-meter dash (22.13) and 400-meter dash (50.32), Ringgold sits comfortably in fourth place in the conference. He also currently sits 11th in the 100-meter dash.
Christian Tanner jumped up to third in the conference after a 1:54.93 time in the 800. Kevin Heeman slid into the eighth spot in the 10K after a 32:34.19
In the field events, Rob Robbins sits atop the PSAC standings in the javelin throw after breaking the Mansfield record at Shippensburg last weekend, hitting a mark of 68.14m. The mark earned Robins PSAC Field Athlete of the Week.
Rylie Mong sits tied for fourth in the conference in the pole vault. Donoven Cook holds down the tenth spot in the long jump with his mark of 6.64 meters.
THE RUNDOWN
Henry Polanco will look for to push for the PSAC Championships in the 100-meter dash, currently sitting on the bubble in 14th (11.12). Tegann Anderson also sits on the bubble in the 100-meter dash as she enters the weekend in 15th (12.72).
Freshman Michael Beals will join Polanco in the 100-meter dash and will also compete in the 200-meter dash. Freshman Victor Ortiz will do double duty competing in the 200- and 400-meter dash.
Ortiz will be joined in the 400-meter dash by sophomores Terrence Quaker and Christian Tanner. The trio looks to improve their individual times to help them build on a great 4x400 relay team that ranks third in the PSAC.
Freshman Anna Duncan will compete in both the 400-meter dash and 800-meter run. Junior Rochelle Meyers joins Duncan in the latter. Senior Wilson Preston makes his season debut in the penultimate meet competing in the 800-meter run.
Junior Caden Fisher will compete in the 110 Hurdles. Sophomore Michael Grundon is set to do the distance double-down competing in both the 5k and 10k.
Robbins will look to improve his record-breaking Javelin mark at Lock Haven and will compete with sophomore teammate Ben Chambers in the event.
The mile run will contain the most Mountaineers: sophomores Carly Daniels and Shelby Alexander, along with freshmen Aneisa Dodson, Tedra Harrison and Bailey Morgan will compete for the women and on the men’s side we will see sophomore Kevin Heeman and freshmen Riley Transue, Simon Richards, and Abraham Calderon.
UP NEXT
The next meet on the docket for the Mountaineers is the PSAC Championships in Shippensburg Pa. from May 6- 8.
