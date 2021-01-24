As Pennsylvania winter sports starts to get into full swing, New York athletes are finally starting to prepare to hit the basketball courts and the wrestling mats.
There is excitement in the air as high risk winter sports will be allowed to kick off on Feb. 1.
“I am very excited to be able to have a season,” Waverly standout Sidney Tomasso said. “It honestly feels surreal to me. I started to lose hope of having my senior season. I couldn’t stop smiling yesterday when my coach texted me the news and told me to pick out team sneakers. I am so thankful for any games we’ll get to play.”
teams have had open gyms and now that becomes practices and the players have something to prepare for now.
“I am thrilled for all involved,” Waverly coach Bob Kelly said. “I believe this is needed. Mental well being of students can begin to heal. They need it physically. It has been rough. Overall the students have done great. There have been bumps, but we as teachers/coaches/administrators did our best to provide hope that sports would return.
“I had to convince myself as well. It has been an emotional rollercoaster for sure. I am just happy for the kids. They are pretty pumped to get things going. Now our open gyms become practices, practices with purpose. Our mindset can change with focus toward goals, it feels good. it feels real good, let’s go.”
The area is back as the IAC will be playing and schedules are being worked on right now.
Well the season will be condensed, it will b ea season and that’s something all athletes are happy about.
“I’m beyond excited that basketball is allowed to start up,” Notre Dame’s Maddy Watts said. “Even just a couple games would be amazing because at least getting to put on the Notre Dame jersey a couple more times is a dream come true. My thought personally is I can’t wait to bring some type of energy to the people who will be live streaming. We have been working hard in open gym on skills and I think we are going to be good this year and ready to play when we can.”
