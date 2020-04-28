The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announces the cancellation of the 2020 spring state championship events. The impacted events are boys and girls track & field, boys tennis, softball, baseball, golf and both boys and girls lacrosse state championships scheduled to be held between June 4th – 13th.
“Unfortunately, with the continued impact of the COVID-19 crisis, hosting the spring 2020 state championships is no longer feasible (time factor, facility and venue availability, etc.)” said Paul Harrica, NYSPHSAA’s President. “Canceling the remaining winter state championships in late March was challenging and the cancelation of our spring state championships today is equally disappointing.”
Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director said, “Today’s decision is difficult for the membership of NYSPHSAA. We certainly sympathize with the students, coaches and their school communities, especially the graduating seniors.”
The NYSPHSAA will continue to rely upon information from the New York State Department of Health, local health departments as well as the Governor’s office for information and guidance on COVID-19 and its impact upon the spring regular season. As of today, the spring regular season remains on hold for nine of the 11 Sections; Section VIII and XI (Long Island) officially canceled all spring events on April 21st. Individual Sections have the authority to decide whether to hold regular season contests.
For student-athletes to return to athletic participation this spring, schools need to be reopened by the Governor of New York State. The date students can return to school will play a significant role in the possibility of a spring sports regular season.
