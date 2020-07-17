On Wednesday the PIAA announced they were still hoping to start their fall season on time.
One day later New York went the other direction as the NYSPHAA announced that the fall season will be delayed.
Such is the sports world we live in.
Hope is followed by dismay. Any thought of clarity, quickly followed by more uncertainty.
While New York state has a plan to start in September, they are already planning for worse than that.
Regional and state championships in the fall have been canceled, and there is already a plan for three shortened seasons starting after the new year in place.
“It’s incredibly disappointing,” Waverly football coach Jason Miller said of New York’s plan. “It seems like we do the necessary guidelines in vain. Still, we end up with the season starting late, even though this region’s number of Covid cases is very minimal at best.
“Despite the bad news, there is a glimmer of hope for a season. Trying to stay optimistic is a challenge, but we will continue preparing for the season because at this point it’s just delayed.”
For New York, things will definitely be different. And, it will be tough for coaches, and athletes.
But, at least with a set plan in place, there is some hope.
“The bright side, and there’s always one, we get more time to develop,” Miller said. “It will be a different model, but a model we will take full advantage of to become a more competitive football team. We have a great young kids and we’ve got to move forward believing this is an advantage for us.”
Not only did Thursday take away any hopes of a normal fall start in New York, it also dimmed the hopes in Pennsylvania, one day after hope had been offered by the PIAA.
While Pennsylvania has hopes of starting on time, you have to wonder if that will happen when right across the border there is a very real possibility of no high school sports until after the new year.
And, all of this high school news comes on the heels of college conference after college conference calling off fall sports.
First it was the Ivy League, then the Patriot League followed suit. The PSAC this week called off fall sports, and now so did the Empire 8 Conference. All Junior Colleges are also off through the fall.
That’s D1 through D3 schools. Schools in the region impacted include Cornell, Bucknell and Elmira. Corning Community College and Mansfield, Bloomsburg and Lock Haven, among many other schools.
There won’t be NASCAR at Watkins Glen this summer. No Hall of Fame induction ceremony for baseball in Cooperstown. No Little League World Series. No college sports at a number of area schools, and now, it’s looking less and less likely that fall high school sports will be starting on time.
And, if sports do happen, what will they look like?
The Korean baseball league allowed fans back into games.
What did that look like?
Masks throughout the game. Social distancing. No yelling and screaming.
It’s been a completely different world.
Even if fall sports do happen, the odds are, it will be with minimal, or no fans. There will likely be masks everywhere, and a number of other rules in place.
And, there is always the fear, what if things get worse again?
What if the state shuts back down? What if you start the season, only to have it ended early?
From March until today, there has been one constant. And that is the unknown.
No one can be sure what will happen.
No one can be sure what the fall will look like.
What we do know is that any hope the PIAA offered on Wednesday, is suddenly fading one day later with New York’s announcement.
