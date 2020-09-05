Fall sports will kick off in New York later this month.
The NYSPHSAA announced their return to interscholastic sports plan, which calls for low and moderate risk sports to begin playing games this fall.
All sports can begin practice on Sept. 21. However, football, volleyball and cheerleading can only practice, and not participate in games.
Other sports can begin seasons with the sections determining the end date for the season.
There will be no regional or state championships this fall.
Until October 19 no team can play anyone outside of their section or league.
There are guidelines for each sport, including soccer where players will have to wear masks during games.
In cross country the meets are encouraged to consider staggered, wave or interval starts.
Football and volleyball are able to practice this fall, but practices are limited to individual or group, no to low contact training. There is no set date on when games would be able to begin for those sports.
Winter sports are pushed back the revised start date is November 30. Spring sports would start March 15. State championships for those seasons are still scheduled at this time.
Now, a lot of things fall on the individual schools and sections as they have the ability to move seasons, such as football or volleyball, to other times of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.