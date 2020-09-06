When New York released its return to sports plan for the fall, one detail really stood out.
For soccer players masks will be required.
Not just on the sidelines.
Not just when warming up or practicing.
But, in games, players will be wearing masks.
That’s going to be something different. And, it’s going to be something challenging for many athletes.
Waverly coach Tara Hogan knows how difficult this could be for players.
“I’ll be honest in that I was surprised that the state has required that masks be worn for practices and games when distancing isn’t possible (aka the whole practice),” Hogan said. “I am concerned about what this will look like for the players as they will be participating in vigorous exercise. It’s not like they’re standing around and wearing a mask. I have a strong feeling that this will cause many problems, and I worry for my players.”
Right now, Franklin, and likely many coaches in the state are looking to see what kind of masks are available for athletes.
There are some that are better for athletes than others, but Hogan knows none of this is a perfect solution.
“I am already looking into masks that are specifically designed for athletes in hopes to make it easier/less intimidating for my players, but I just don’t see this is logistical or the best practice.”
Not only could this be tough for athletes, but it could prevent some athletes from coming out for the sport in the state of New York.
Hogan knows that at least some schools likely could find some athletes that aren’t willing to play soccer if it means wearing a mask the entire game.
“Honestly, yes,” Hogan said of that being a possibility. “I think that even the idea of participating in this type of sport (high intensity mixed with distance running) while having to wear a mask may be daunting/intimidating.”
There is no question makes could make things tougher for athletes.
Along with having to handle wearing a mask while playing the game. You also need to communicate a lot in soccer, and doing that with a mask on could be a lot harder.
As tough as things are, for some athletes just being able to play at all this spring is what matters.
“I think that playing with masks will definitely be difficult because it will be uncomfortable, harder to breath and it will be harder to communicate with each other” Notre Dame standout Leila Vargas said. “But, I’m just glad we will still get on the field and have a season.”
There will be plenty of changes this fall with sports.
Fans will be limited in the stands.
Some sports don’t even have a start date for games in New York.
But, masks while playing soccer is a new change. And it’s one that will have plenty of people talking when games begin.
