MILWAUKEE — The sport that has been sweeping the nation in the last few years now has its own bobblehead.
Starting today, which is also National Pickleball Day, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum will officially unveil its newest additions to its collection — a pair of pickleball-related bobbleheads.
“We’re thrilled to be unveiling the first two Pickleball Bobbles on National Pickleball Day,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said in a press release. “The bobblehead of Kitchen and the Pickleball Sports Ball Bobble will be must-haves for pickleball players everywhere.”
The pair — one featuring the sport’s mascot ‘Kitchen’ and another in the form of a regular pickleball — are being produced specially and will be in limited supply for sale. Each one will be individually numbered up to 2,023 and will be available for purchase through the museum’s online store. The ‘Kitchen’ Bobblehead is expected to be shipped at some point in November, while the pickleball bobble did not have an expected shipping timeframe, but will join a growing collection of sports ball bobbleheads created by the museum.
“We’re really excited about (these bobbleheads),” Sklar said. “From the early indications, they could be some of our better-selling bobbleheads. (Players) enjoy their pickleball.”
Despite gaining serious traction throughout the United States in recent years — the Sports & Fitness Industry Association named pickleball the fastest-growing sport in America for the third year in a row in 2023, according to USA Pickleball — it actually has a long, storied history.
Originally invented in 1965 in Washington by former congressman Joel Pritchard and businessman Bill Bell, the first pickleball game was played on a badminton court with a pair of ping-pong paddles and a plastic-ball resembling that of a wiffleball. Eventually, they tweaked the height of the net and enacted rules to the game — keeping the family-focused idea behind the game’s creation front-and-center.
The first official rulebook for the sport was established in 1984, and by 1990, the game had gained traction in all 50 states.
From a more local perspective — there are reportedly 198 official pickleball courts in Pennsylvania, not including modified tennis courts or similar modified playing surfaces — the sport serves as a pastime for those looking to get active and have fun doing it.
At the Bradford YMCA in Towanda, more than 30 events on the August calendar have some sort of pickleball connection — whether just time set aside for free play or even the teachings of the game during pickleball 101 sessions.
“We have had pickleball here since I started here in 2018,” Wellness Director Rachel Trent said. “We’ve added more time slots because of the demand. People started telling their friends about it and it just really took over.”
As the sport continues to grow on the national and local level, pickleball advocates will now have an official bobblehead representing the fastest-growing sport in the United States.
“Given the meteoric rise of pickleball, we felt it was due time for the first pickleball bobble,” Sklar said.
