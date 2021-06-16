Elmira, N.Y. – On May 27 Notre Dame High School held a celebratory athletic signing ceremony in the Gymnasium for two ND senior athletes planning to continue their athletic careers in college.
Notre Dame looks celebrated MacKenzie Gillette’s accomplishments at the ND athletic signing ceremony. MacKenzie made her commitment to continue to swim competitively for DIII Alfred State College. Mackenzie has been swimming competitively for ten years on club, and at the varsity level for the last five years. During the 2020-21 season MacKenzie took 3rd in the IACs for 100 Fly. In Section IV Championships she placed rd swimming the fly leg of the 200 Medley, she also captured a 3rd place award for the 100 Yard Breastroke event. In the 2019 IACs, she took 5th in the 100 Yard Breastroke and 3rd place in the 2018 IACs for the 100 Yard Fly. Mackenzie shared “Coach Ess, Coach Potter, Coach Julie, Coach Shea and Dr. Craig have made me an absolutely dedicated and fantastic swimmer and given me the drive to want to pursue swimming in college along with becoming a dedicated student.”
Madison Watts announced her intent to play Division II Basketball for Mansfield University. During her High School career, she has earned Varsity letters in both basketball and soccer. During her Freshman year at Notre Dame, Madison was recognized by the Towanda Daily Review with the Rookie of the Year award. For the 2019-20 basketball season, Madison received an honorable mention for the IAC All- Star Team.
Lady Crusader Kahlia Rivera will also be continuing with her athletic career playing Division III Basketball for the SUNY Buffalo State College Bengals. Due to a prior conflict, Kahlia was not at the signing ceremony. Kahlia has been a pivotal player for the Lady Crusader basketball team and was named to the 2019 and 2020 IAC All-Star First Teams.
