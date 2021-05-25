Notre Dame softball scored six runs in the fourth inning on their way to an 11-4 win over Waverly on Monday.
Shannon Maloney had three hits and Madison Gleason and Lawson Bigelow had two hits each in the game.
Maloney had four RBI and scored a run and Bigelow had an RBI.
Payton Miller, Olivia Switzer, Ellie Mustico and Ana Milazzo had hits for Notre Dame.
Switzer had two RBI, Miller scored a run, Mustico scored three runs and Milazzo had two RBI.
Ava Mustico and Izzy Griffin each scored two runs and Madison Fargo and Paige Harvey scored runs in the game.
Switzer struck out eight on the mound.
Sidney Tomasso had two hits, with a triple, and three runs scored to lead Waverly.
Audrey Ennis, Alyssa Sindoni, Bella Romano, Michaela Lauper, Peyton Shaw and Hali Jenner all had hits in the game.
Sindoni had two RBI and Jenner had an RBI, while Lauper scored a run.
