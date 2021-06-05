The Notre Dame softball team picked up a 19-1 win over Lansing in the IAC semifinals to set up a date with Tioga today at 4 p.m. for the title.
Lansing entered the game ranked 15th in the state in Class C, but they were shut down by the Crusaders as Olivia Switzer threw a one-hitter, with 11 strikeouts and Notre Dame had 15 hits in the win.
Switzer also had a home run, three hits, two RBI and a run scored.
Ava Mustico had three hits, two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored and Payton Miller, Shannon Maloney, Ellie Mustico and Izzy Griffin each had two hits in the game.
Miller had a double, two RBI and two runs scored and Mustico had three RBI and four runs scored, while Maloney scored three runs and had a double.
Ana Milazzo had a hit, three RBI and a run scored.
Paige Harvey scored a run and Lawson Bigelow had an RBI.
