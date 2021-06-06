Notre Dame scored two runs in the opening inning and that would be all they would need in a 6-1 win over Tioga to capture the IAC Championship.
After Tioga got a run in the third to get within a run, Notre Dame scored two in the fourth, and runs in the fifth and sixth innings to seal the victory.
Olivia Switzer threw a five-hitter with 10 strikeouts in the win.
Lawson Bigelow had a home run among her two hits, with an RBI and a run scored and Ava Mustico had two hits and scored two runs.
Izzy Griffin and Madison Gleason had hits, Gleason had an RBI and a run scored and Griffin scored a run. Madison Fargo scored a run in the game.
Kindra Wessels had two hits, with an RBI for Tioga and Olivia Ayres, Abby Foley and Alissa Hine had hits for Tioga, Hine a double, while Ayres scored a run.
Wessels struck out four and allowed six hits.
Waverly 3, Owego 2
An Audrey Ennis walk-off hit won the game for the Wolverines on Saturday.
Down 2-1 in the bottom of the eight, Michaela Lauper led off with a double and Sidney Tomasso singled home Lauper.
After an Olivia Robinson sacrifice moved Tomasso to second, she scored on the Ennis hit.
Waverly scored a first-inning run, and it looked like that would be enough, as they led into the seventh inning.
But, Owego scored a run in the top of the seventh to force extra innings, then took the lead in the top of the eighth inning, before the Wolverines won it.
Robinson had three hits, with a triple, for Waverly and Lauper had a double and scored the run.
Ennis, Tomasso and Bella Romano had hits for Waverly. Tomasso scored two runs in the game.
Hali Jenner struck out four on the mound for the Wolverines.
TRACK AND FIELD
The Waverly boys and girls competed at the Fast Times Invite at Corning on Saturday.
For the girls Waverly was sixth with 40 points and the boys were fifth with 46. Corning’s girls won at 197 and the Corning boys won at 186.5.
Waverly’s Natalie Garrity was third in the 100 in 14.40 and in the 400 Paige Robinson was sixth in 1:09.19.
Waverly won the 400 relay in 53.32 and in the 1600 relay they were second in 4:27.97.
Robinson was second in the pole vault at 7 feet and Garrity was fifth in the long jump at 13-feet, 10-inches.
For the boys Sam VanDyke was fifth in the 400 in 55.30 and Collin Wright was fifth in the 800 in 2:12.07.
Wright was second in the steeplechase in 10:23.92 and Waverly took second in the 400 relay in 47.31 and third in the 1600 relay in 3:40.87, while VanDyke took fifth in the high jump at 5-feet, 6-inches.
Micah Chandler was sixth in the long jump at 16-feet, 11 1/4-inches and Ryan Clark was sixth in the discus at 104-feet, 3-inches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.