TIOGA — The Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers completed their playoff push on Tuesday with an upset victory over Williamson by a set score of 3-1 to secure their spot in District IV Class AA Playoffs.
NEB would claim the first and second sets by slim margins of 25-23 and 25-21 to go up 2-0 on the 12-6 Lady Warriors.
Williamson would fight back in the third set pulling off a 25-17 win to close the set score to 2-1 — but NEB would finish things off in the fourth with a 25-20.
The win marked NEB their fourth in a row as the young Lady Panthers squad completed their playoff push with one last game left on their schedule.
Emma Neuber would put together a stellar night on the floor recording a team-high in kills with 16 and in digs with 34, while also recording two aces.
Gabby Susanj added two aces, 36 assists and 20 digs and Abby O’Connor recorded 10 kills and three blocks.
Toni Herb also had a strong night and recorded nine kills and 23 digs.
The now 9-8 Lady Panthers will close out their season on Thursday when they take on Troy at home at 7:30 p.m. and look to close out their regular season with a five-game winning streak.
WELLSBORO — With their District IV Playoff hopes hanging in the balance, the Athens Lady Wildcats outlasted Wellsboro in five sets on Tuesday to move to 8-8 on the season and punch their playoff ticket.
“The girls played crazy fired up tonight,” Athens Head Coach Heather Hanson said. “They were relentless. When we played Wellsboro before, many long rallies were ending with Wellsboro putting the ball down and crushing our momentum.”
In their rematch against Wellsboro on Tuesday— that wasn’t the case.
Athens would open up the night dropping the first set of play 25-20 but would rally back in the next two.
They would pick up wins in the second and third by scores of 25-16 and 28-26 to put Wellsboro on the ropes down the stretch.
In the fourth set, Wellsboro responded with a 25-22 win to knot things up and force a deciding fifth set of play.
Athens would come out victorious in the final set and beat Wellsboro 15-10 to claim their spot in the playoffs with a three-game winning streak to end the season.
Audrey Clare led the way in attacking for Athens with 20 kills and also added eight assists and 14 digs.
Jenny Ryan notched seven kills, 27 assists, and 16 digs in a strong all-around performance.
Kassie Babcock notched five kills and 15 digs, Ella Coyle notched two aces and three digs, Keaton Wiles added eight kills and 14 digs, and Cassy Friend recorded three kills.
Athens will now get to participate in the District IV Class AA Playoffs on Saturday on their home floor with an opponent yet to be determined.
“Biggest takeaway from this whole experience was the joy and crazy intense enthusiasm from all,” Hanson said. “Even in moments where they got down, they turned it around. That is a mindset that’s necessary for the next part of the season.”
