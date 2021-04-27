WYSOX — The Northeast Bradford Panthers scored four runs in the fifth inning to get a 4-2 win.
Dillon Donnelly led off with a single for the Panthers and Lucas Crown reached on an error.
After a groundout, Clay Wiggins doubled home Donnelly.
Nick Beers singled home Crown and Clay Wiggins. After a Collin Allis walk, Garrett Cooper doubled home Allis.
Wiggins had three hits, with a double, an RBI and a run scored and Cooper had two hits, with a double and a run scored.
Joe Stanton, Beers and Donnelly all had hits.
Allis struck out six in 3 1/3 innings for NEB and Stanton struck out one in 2/3 of an inning and Crown struck out three in three shutout innings of relief.
Garrett Chapman had two hits and scored a run and Octavious Chacona, Alex Bowman, Owen Clark and Ethan Sparrow all had hits in the game. Bowman and Mason Johnson had RBI and Chapman and Zayne McCarthy scored runs.
Octavious Chacona struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings and Chapman struck out three in 2 1/3 innings of relief.
CV 15, Wyalusing 3
The Indians scored seven runs in the fourth inning to top the short-handed Rams.
Tucker St. Peter and McGuire Painter each had four hits in the win.
St. Peter had a home run, two doubles, three runs scored and four RBI and painter had three RBI and scored a run.
Julian Francis had two hits, two RBI and scored two runs and Caleb Morgan had two hits, two RBI and three runs scored.
Mikey Sipps and Glenn Barnes each had hits in the game, Sipps had an RBI and Barnes had an RBI and scored a run.
Ben Cooper and Jordan Vargeson each scored two runs and Alex Monroe scored a run.
Trehnon Hugo had two hits for Wyalusing and Chase Houser had a hit.
Spencer Krewson and Zach Shaffer each had hits.
Clayton Carr had two hits and scored a run and Mitchell Burke had a hit.
Casey God had a hit and scored a run and Nick Vanderpool Jr. scored a run.
Canton 9, NP-Mansfield 6
Canton scored three in the sixth to win the game.
NP-Mansfield scored two in the second. Canton answered with two in the third, before NPM got a run to go up 3-2.
Canton scored four in the fourth to lead 6-3, but NP-Mansfield tied it in the bottom of the inning.
Hudson Ward had two hits, with a double, two RBI and two runs scored for Canton and Cooper Kitchen had two hits.
Cam Bellows, Evan Landis, Weston Bellows, Joel Schoonover, Timmy Ward, Carter Route and Bailey Ferguson all had hits for Canton.
Cam Bellows scord two runs, Weston Bellows had an RBI and a run scored, Schoonover had an RBI and a run scored, Timmy Ward had an RBI and a run scored and Ferguson had an RBI and a run scored.
Brennan Taylor scored a run for Canton.
Route struck out two as the starter and Hayden Ward struck out four in relief and Schoonover struck out one in relief.
Noah Spencer had three hits and scored a run for NP-Mansfield and Logyn Choplosky had a home run with two RBI and a run scored.
Blaise Deitrick, Derek Litzelman and Bryan Bogaczyk had two hits each for NP-Mansfield. Litzelman and Bogaczyk scored runs.
Jake Evans and Rhyan Wilson had hits for NP-Mansfield. Wilson scored a run and Coleman Jeliff scored a run.
Evans struck out two in the first three innings for NP-Liberty and Deitrick and Spencer pitched in relief striking out two between them.
Athens 9, Williamson 0
Gage Warner and Cameron Sullivan combined on a four hitter for Athens.
Warner struck out three and allowed three hits in five innings and Sullivan allowed one hit and struck out three in two innings.
Mason Lister and Kaden Setzer each had two hits in the game. Lister had an RBI and scored two runs and Setzer had an RBI and a run scored.
Kyler Setzer had a double, an RBI and a run scored, Sullivan had a double, two RBI and two runs scored and Tanner Dildine had a double and two RBI.
Karter Rude, Caleb Nichols and Warner had hits in the game.
Rude scored a run, Nichols scored two runs and Warner had two RBI.
Cody Fleming, Gabe Kaufman, Eric Berkan and Seth Zimmerman had hits for Williamson, Fleming a double.
Fleming struck out one in four innings and Ayden Sprague struck out one in two innings of relief.
South Williamsport 12, Troy 2
Morgan Madigan hit a solo home run for the Trojans.
Justice Chimics had a double and scored a run for Troy in the game and Kory Schucker had a hit and an RBI.
Evan Short started on the mound for Troy.
Landon Lorson struck out 12 for South, including the side in the third and five straight between the third and fourth innings, allowing three hits and Grant Bachman had two hits with a triple and two runs scored for South Williamsport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.