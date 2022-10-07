NEB beats Sullivan County 8-2, Thoman nets 50th goal

LAPORTE — The Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers picked up a big 8-2 win over Sullivan County on Thursday as standout Kayleigh Thoman scored her 50th career goal.
Thoman recorded four goals and one assist on the night and dominated the matchup, just as she has done all season.
Also with a hat trick for NEB was Keirra Thoman who added three goals while Lizzi Gorsline added one goal in the win.
Melanie Shumway and Alena Beebe both dished out two assists in the contest and as a team, NEB would outshoot Sullivan County 42-7 on goal.
NEB goalkeeper Leah Beebe would record seven saves while Sullivan County’s Summer Higley had 34 saves.
Scoring both goals for Sullivan County was August Harney.
The now 10-2 Lady Panthers will look to extend their win streak to four games on Saturday when they host the Williamson Lady Warriors at 10 a.m.
