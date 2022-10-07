NEB beats Sullivan County 8-2, Thoman nets 50th goal

NEB’s Kayleigh Thoman (right) celebrates with teammates after scoring her 50th career goal on Thursday.

 Review Photo/Tina Maynard

LAPORTE — The Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers picked up a big 8-2 win over Sullivan County on Thursday as standout Kayleigh Thoman scored her 50th career goal.

Thoman recorded four goals and one assist on the night and dominated the matchup, just as she has done all season.