OWEGO – Four area cross country teams were in attendance for the Owego Invitational on Saturday as the Athens girls and boys competed in the Large School Race and Northeast Bradford, Troy and Wyalusing competed in the Small School Race.
Boys
In the small school race, Northeast would take the top spot with Creed Dewing finishing first overall with a time of 16:47.
They would get four other top-10 finishes on the day, with Norman Strauss (18:00.8) taking fifth, Ryan Jones (18:21.20) close behind in sixth, Aiden Kapr (18:26.3) claiming eighth-place, and Dayton Russell (18:27) finishing in 10th.
Aydin Finch (18:43.8) finished in 15th and Tanner Herb (19:26.6) took 28th to round out the winning performance for NEB.
Wyalusing would follow close behind with a second-place team finish with Jeremy Clauser (17:26.1) taking second overall and Trennan Tewkksbury (17:28.9) finishing right behind in third.
Clayton Petlock (19:07.9) took 22nd, Landen Kaufmann (19:16.5) finished in 24th, Jake Caplan (19:36.7) in 29th, Stephen Fields (20:06.4) and Ethan Lewis (20:07) finished in 37th and 38th respectively and John Heeman(20:34.7) took 41st, while Joshua Fields (22:09.9) finished in 58th-place.
Troy took fourth place and were led by Jacob Hinman (18:27.8) who had a 13th-place finish and Brody Campbell (18:54.6) who took 20th.
Lance Heasley (19:11.9) took 23rd-place, Lucas Loxley (19:59.6) took 34th, Frank Harper (20:30.9) finished in 40th and Trevon Teribury (20:43.8) took 43rd for Troy.
Athens would be the only area team competing in the Large School Division where they took fourth and were paced by a pair of top-10 finishes.
Ethan Hicks (17:25.8) would grab ninth and Ethan Denlinger (17:28.2) claimed 10th place.
Nate Prickett (18:59.9) took 29th, Ronel Ankam (19:18.6) finished in 36th, Same Sensenig (20:36) claimed 46th while Aiden Oldroyd (22:18.8) and Caleb Simwale (22:37) took 53rd and 54th-place respectively.
Girls
The Northeast Bradford girls team completed the sweep in Small School Races for the Panthers as they claimed first while Wyalusing took second and Troy finished in fourth at the Owego Invitational on Saturday.
NEB would once again have the top overall finisher, with Gracelyn Laudermilch (18:58.7) claiming the top spot.
Anaiah Kolesar would also grab a top-five finish for NEB and took fourth with a time of 20:06.8.
Lilah Hughes (21:07.2) took 11th, Amelia Kapr (21:18.5) finished in 12th and Melanie Shumway (22:00.18) claimed 19th in the NEB win.
Wyalusing would grab the second spot on the day and their top finisher was Kayla Beebe (20:38.8) would crack the top five with a fifth-place finish.
Megan King would also grab a top-ten spot for the Lady Rams with a 10th-place finish and a time of 20:57.1.
Kassandra Kerin (22:23.8) took 23rd, Riley Porter (22:55.2) took 28th, Laina Beebe (23:04) finished in 30th, Kira Allen (23:04.3) claimed 31st, and Hayley Anaya took 71st with a time of 30:19.3.
Troy took fourth with Alyssa Parks (20:53.6) would pace her team with an eighth-place finish.
Katie Lackey (22:34.1) finished in 25th, Lilly DePew (23:28.8) in 32nd, Rachel Kingsley (23:56) grabbed 37th, Isis Lyon (23:57.8) in 39th and Lilly Robbins (27:06) took 62nd-place.
Athens would be the lone team competing in the Large School race and Sara Bronson (19:27.3) would finish in third place for the Lady Wildcats.
Emma Bronson (21:13.8) also turned in a strong performance with a 10th place finish on the day.
Thea Bentley (21:57.2) finished close behind in 18th place, while Emily Henderson (24:03.7 took 32nd, Olivia Cheresnowsky (25:04.6) finished in 46th and Abby Prickitt (25:28.7) took 49th.
