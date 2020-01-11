ROME — The Northeast Bradford Panthers jumped out to a 16-8 lead after one quarter and went on to a 59-48 win on Friday.
NEB led 46-30 after three quarters in the win.
Lucas Crown had 20 points, seven assists, six boards and three steals and Andy Crown had 14 points, six rebounds, three steals and four assists.
Clayton Conner and Nick Marino each finished with seven points. Conner had three rebounds and a steal and Marino had six rebounds, a steal and an assist.
Jordan Lynch had six points and Dan Williams had three points, while Tony Bisignano had two points and four rebounds.
Aaron Lane led Athens with 24 points and Mason Lister finished with nine points.
Tucker Brown, Damian Hudson and Shayne Reid all had three points and J.J. Babcock, Troy Pritchard and Brady Smith all had two points.
Athens won the JV game 45-18. Reid had 19 for Athens and Dan Seeley had nine for the Panthers.
Sullivan County 47, Millville 44
The Griffins outscored Millville 16-7 in the opening quarter on their way to the win.
Jalen Thomas made four free throws down the stretch to win it.
Jesse Williams had 15 points and 12 boards for Sullivan County and Sam Carpenter had 10 points, 11 boards, six assists and three steals.
Thomas and Justin Metzger each had eight points for the Griffins and Omar Rubio and Alex Schweitzer had three points.
Will Holdren led Millville with 14 points.
Sullivan won the JV game 42-34 with Riley King scoring 18.
Sullivan is at South Williamsport on Monday.
NP-Liberty 52, NP-Mansfield 49
“In a great game that was highly contested throughout the entire 32 minutes, North Penn-Liberty came out on top with a three points win,” NPL coach Brian Litzelman said. “After being down as many as 12 in the second quarter, the Mounties cut the deficit to five at halftime. Then in the third quarter played unbelievable defense to keep NPMHS from scoring the whole quarter.
“This in turn would led to a back and fourth set-up for the fourth quarter. IN the end some good foul shooting led to a small lead that NPLHS was able to hold onto till the final buzzer.”
NP-Liberty was led by Noah Spencer with 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and Brandon Thompson had 11 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots.
Duncan Zeafla had seven points for NPL and Kevin Alexander had five, while Colton Litzelman had three points.
Litzelman had five boards, two blocks, two assists and a steal and Zeafla had five rebounds and four steals.
Curtis Craig had 15 for NP-Mansfield and Logan Tokarz had 12 points. Alex Stein finished with nine points and Sammy Lawrence had five, while Brody Burleigh and Jacob Evans each had four points.
Canton 52, Towanda 35
The Warriors got 15 points from Isaiah Niemczyk in the victory.
Cooper Kitchen had 13 points in the game and Brendon Matthews finished with seven points.
Ben Knapp and Caiden Williams each finished with four points for Canton and Tyler Janonne had three points, while Evan Landis, Justin Schoonover and Austin Palmer all had two points in the game.
Towanda got eight points from Nate Parker and Neal Austin finished with seven points.
Kolby Hoffman and Trent Kithcart had six points and Octavious Chacona had five points, while Tanner Kunkle finished with three points.
Kunkler had five assists and four boards for Towanda and Chacona had eight rebounds.
Hoffman had two steals and three rebounds and Mason Hartmann had four rebounds.
Waverly 65, Lansing 45
Waverly outscored Lansing 34-8 in the first half of the win.
Scott Woodring had 30 points to lead Waverly to the win.
Griffin Stein had seven points for Waverly and Kobe Decker and Nick VanHouten each had six points.
Jalen McCarty finished with five points and Aiden Westbrook had four points.
Peyton Bowen had three points and Ryan Lambert and Joey Tomasso each had two points.
Woodring had seven boards and three blocks and Tomasso had two steals and three assists. McCarty had two steals and four assists and Lambert had three assists.
Waverly won the JV game 70-33 over a Lansing team that was 12-0 entering the contest. Brennan Traub had 21 for Waverly.
Waverly is at Spencer Van-Etten on Tuesday.
Troy 56, Sayre 46
Ty Barrett had 27 points to lead Troy to the win.
Ethan VanNoy had 12 points and Mason Imbt had 12.
Robert Rogers had four points and Caleb Binford finished with one point.
Corbin Brown had 11 points to lead Sayre and Matt Lane and Luke Horton each finished with eight points.
Brayden Horton had seven points for the Redskins and Dom Fabbri had four points, while Zach Belles and Connor Young had three points and Zach Moore finished with two points.
Wyalusing 59, Williamson 39
Grayden Cobb, Matt Brown and Shane Fuhrey all had 10 points for Wyalusing in the win.
Mitchell Burke and Abram Bennett had nine points and Nolan Oswald had four points.
Hunter Moss and Anthony Rohan had four points and Alex Sharer had a point.
Carter Strange had 15 for Williamson and Kolby Allen had 12, while Devin O’Dell had 11 and Nik Mizdal had a point.
Burke had seven boards, three steals and an assist and Brown had six boards.
Fuhrey had three rebounds and two steals and Bennett had three boards and two steals. Moss and Cobb each had three rebounds.
Wyalusing won the JV game 48-30.
GIRLS
Waverly 62, Lansing 18
Sidney Tomasso had 18 points and Olivia Nittinger had 10 for the Wolverines.
Gianna Picco had nine points and Paige Lewis had eight, while Kennedy Westbrook added six points.
Morgan Adams and Lourden Benjamin each finished with five points for Waverly and Gretchen Sowle had a point.
