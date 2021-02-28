SAYRE — The atmosphere felt like a playoff basketball game. The Sayre Redskins and the Northeast Bradford Panthers battled it out Saturday afternoon for playoff positioning. The Panthers were able to avenge a loss from the first game of the season to take down Sayre on the road in the final seconds by a score of 43-38.
Holding a 38-34 advantage at the end of the third period, the home team attempted to work the clock, but instead they were unable to score a point in the entire quarter. Sayre junior center Connor Young fouled out with 12 seconds remaining, sending the visitors to the charity strip. NEB senior Nick Beers capped off the game from a tip-in basket off a missed free throw to seal the game.
The momentum swung over to the Panthers bench when Beers elevated and blocked a Sayre layup off the backboard to send the ball the other way. Their deficit was cut from two to one on the next possession.
“We tried to work the clock and be smarter with our possessions in the fourth quarter and a couple times we just got a little out of control,” said Sayre head coach Devin Shaw. “When that happens, you have to play defense and box out on rebounds, and we let up some big plays at the end.”
The low scoring affair started off with offense as both teams were able to make shots early on. Jackson Hubbard scored eight points in the first quarter early on, but the Panthers pulled ahead late in the period thanks to their size, leading by three in the second quarter.
On the first possession of the second frame, junior Dom Fabbri knocked down a three pointer to spark an 8-0 Redskin run. NEB used one of their own to knot the game at 30 going into the break. Fabbri highlighted the Sayre run with four three-point makes in the second quarter alone.
The third quarter was storied by two-three zone defenses on both squads. The Redskins shut down the Panther offense by collapsing the zone, forcing the offense to take threes. That worked to the Redskins advantage holding NEB to four points in the eight-minute span.
That led to the fourth quarter that would go in favor of the Panthers to secure the late five-point victory. Sayre held the lead with less than two minutes remaining in the contest.
Fabbri’s four long balls paced him to lead the Redskins with 14 points. Sophomore Jackson Hubbard was second on the team in scoring with 13. NEB Junior center Dan Seeley dominated the paint to lead all scorers with 19. Senior Lucas Crown and Nick Beers contributed 11 and seven points respectively in the win.
NEB finishes the regular season at 11-7, holding the third seed in the District IV Class AA playoffs starting next week. Sayre wraps up at 5-13 with the eighth seed. The Redskins will head to Muncy for the Class AA quarterfinal on Wednesday as the Panthers will host Montgomery.
NP-Liberty 54, Canton 48
Noah Spencer had 17 points, seven boards and four assists to lead NP-Liberty to the win.
Brandon Thompson had 12 points and 10 boards and Kevin Alexander had seven points, while Colton Litzelman had seven points, eight boards and four assists.
Derek LItzelman had six points and Koleton Roupp had five for the Mounties.
Isaiah Niemczyk had 18 points for Canton and Tyler Jannone had 13 points.
Cooper Kitchen had nine points for the Warriors and Caiden Williams had six points, while Gavin Morse had two points.
Loyalsock 94, Athens 57
Loyalsock scored 33 first-quarter points on their way to the win.
J.J. Babcock had 17 points for Athens and Mason Lister had 11 points, while Tucker Brown finished with 10 points.
Nalen Carling had six points for the Wildcats and Chris Mitchell finished with five points.
John Smith, Troy Pritchard, Carson Smith and Korey Miller all had two points for Athens.
Mitchell had six boards and Babcock had four rebounds and three assists, while Pritchard and Lister had three rebounds each, with Lister adding five assists.
Dom Jennings had 28 points and Elijah Gair had 23 for Loyalsock.
Wellsboro 68, Towanda 39
Peyton McClure had 18 points and Liam Manning had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, with three steals in the win.
Isaac Keane had 13 points and Connor Adams and Hayes Campbell each had six points in the game.
Drew Manning had four points, Cameron Brought finished with three points and Ryan Sweet had two points.
Keane had 11 rebounds and Adams had five boards, five assists and three steals, while McClure had five assists and Drew Manning had three assists, two steals and two rebounds.
Towanda got 11 points from Kolby Hoffman and Elias Shrawder had eight points.
Ethan Sparrow had six points, Octavious Chacona had five and Mason Hartmann had four points.
Dante Ottaviani had three points, while Logan Lambert finished with two points.
Wellsboro won the JV game 48-45. Brought had 23 points for Wellsboro and Shrawder had 26 points for Towanda.
Elmira 69, Waverly 49
Joey Tomasso led Waverly with 21 points and Aidan Westbrook had 8 points. Kobe Decker had 6 points and Brennan Traub had 5 points. Ryan Lambert, Liam Traub and Davis Croft each had 3 points.
Croft had seven rebounds and Lambert had four assists and two steals, while Tomasso added two steals.
