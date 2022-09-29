NEB boys fall to Wellsboro

ROME — The Northeast Bradford boys soccer team jumped out to a 2-0 lead over Wellsboro at the half on Wednesday, but a second-half hat trick from Sam Rudy lifted the visiting Hornets to a 4-2 victory.
Caesar Alvarez would get the Panthers off to a strong start, notching two goals in the first half to give his team a 2-0 advantage heading into the break.
But the Wellsboro offense would come alive in the second half, with Rudy recording three goals and Jack Poirier adding one while holding NEB scoreless to steal a win in Rome.
Wellsboro would hold the advantage in shots on goal 14-4 and corners 6-1.
Wellsboro goalkeeper Mitchell Butler would record four saves in the win.
NEB will be back on the field for a matchup in Athens on Saturday at 10 a.m.
