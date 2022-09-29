NEB boys fall to Wellsboro

A Northeast Bradford player collides with a Wellsboro player as they both go for the ball during Wednesday’s match.

 Review Photo/TINA MAYNARD

ROME — The Northeast Bradford boys soccer team jumped out to a 2-0 lead over Wellsboro at the half on Wednesday, but a second-half hat trick from Sam Rudy lifted the visiting Hornets to a 4-2 victory.

Caesar Alvarez would get the Panthers off to a strong start, notching two goals in the first half to give his team a 2-0 advantage heading into the break.