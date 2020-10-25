The NEB girls won the boys and girls junior high NTL coaches’ invitational on Saturday in Athens. The girls won with a total of 26 and the boys won at 35.
Wyalusing was second at 54 for the girls, followed by Athens (70), Troy (82) and Sullivan County (103).
For the boys Athens was second at 55, followed by Towanda (75), Sullivan County (79) and Troy (89).
Gracelynn Laudermilch of NEB won the race in 9:43.70, followed by Sara Bronson of Athens in 9:46.70. Alyssa Parks of Troy was third in 9:55.50, followed NEB’s Lilah Hughes (10:21.90) and Anaiah Kolesa (10:23.40).
Marsisa Wise of Towanda, Megan King of Wyalusing, Amelia Kapr of NEB, Addyson Wheeler of Athens and Megan Robbins of Wellsboro rounded out the top 10.
Ava Hughes of NEB, Laina Beebe of Wyalusing, Dixie Brown of Towanda and Riley Porter and Chloe Bennett of Wyalusing rounded out the top 15.
Carter Lewis of Athens won the boys race in 8:56.80, followed by NEB’s Creed Dewing (8:58.30), Ethan Hicks of Athens (9:00.20) and NEB’s Ryan Jones (9:07.60). Troy’s Hart Houseknecht rounded out the top five in 9:07.90.
Landen Kaufmann of Wyalusing, Ayden Finch of NEB, Tucker Blasi of Sullivan County, Jack Tavani of Towanda and Joseph Busch of Wellsboro rounded out the top 10.
Colton Wade of Sullivan County, NEB’s Tanner Herb, Nathaniel Boyer of CV, Peter Jones of Athens and Hunter Simonds of CV rounded out the top 15.
