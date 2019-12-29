ROME — Northeast Bradford hung on to beat Mountain View 43-35 to win their Panther Holiday Hoops Madness boys’ basketball Tournament.
They’ve won the title both years.
It looked like the Panthers would pull away early as they led 26-11 at the half.
The Eagles didn’t go away, though, staying tough in the third quarter as they out scored NEB 12-8, then used some hot 3-point shooting from Ryan Henks and tough defense to cut it to a 2-point game.
Down the stretch, though, NEB was a perfect 6-for-6 from the line — 4-for-4 from Clayton Conner and 2-for-2 from Nick Marino — to seal the win.
Conner led the Panthers with 11 points while Lucas Crown and Tony Bisignano had eight points a piece. Lucas also had four assists.
Andy Crown had six points and four boards, Dan Williams netted six points to go with eight boards while Jordan Lynch and Nick Marino had two points a piece.
Mike Fanelli led Mountain Vie with 14 points while Henks netted 11.
NORTH PENN-LIBERTY KIWANIS TOURNAMENT
Championship
NP-Liberty 83, Muncy 45
The Mountaineers rolled to their tournament title on Saturday.
They were up just 14-9 after the first quarter then scored 50 points over the middle quarters to pull away.
Noah Spencer had 23 points and four assists to lead NPL with Brandon Thompson scoring 17 points and 12 rebounds for the double-double along with six assists and three steals..
Duncan Zeafla added 13 points, four rebounds, five assists and four steals, Colton Litzelman scored 10 and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double, plus blocked three shots, Bryan Bogaczyk netted six, Sam Shedden notched five, Trevor Boyce came away with four, Koleton Roupp hit a 3-pointer and Kevin Alexander chipped in with two points and four rebounds.
Brandon Eyer led Muncy with 17 points.
HUGHESVILLE TOURNAMENT
Consolation
Wyalusing 48, Sullivan County 36
The Rams overcame a 7-point first quarter deficit to top the Griffins Saturday.
Sullivan led 13-6 after the first quarter and led through the third but that lead shrunk as the game went on.
They were up 20-16 at the half then just 31-29 after three.
In the fourth the Rams caught fire, hitting three 3-pointers, and out scoring Sullivan 19-5 to earn the win.
Grayden Cobb had 15 points to lead Wyalusing with Matt Brown netting 10.
Mitchell Burke scored nine, Abram Bennett had eight with Shane Fuhrey and Hunter Moss both getting three points a piece.
Jesse Williams had 11 points and eight boards to lead the Griffins with Sam Carpenter adding eight points and five rebounds.
Jalen Thomas had seven points and five boards, Justin Metzger netted five, Riley King had three and Omar Rubio scored two.
Alex Schweitzer chipped in with five board.
Sullivan won the JV game over Wyalusing 43-38 as Trey Higley netted 12.
Moss and Blake Morningstar both scored 14 for the Rams.
Sullivan hosts St. John Neumann next Friday.
Late Friday
Hughesville 54, Wyalusing 44
A fierce second half rally came up short as the Rams suffered their first loss of the season.
The hosts jumped out to a 24-10 first half lead but a 20-point third quarter cut it to 40-30 going into the fourth.
In the final frame the Spartans were able to hit their free throws — going 6-for-8 — to stave off Wyalusing.
Matt Brown had 12 points to lead Wyalusing with Mitchell Burke netting nine to go with seven boards and three blocks.
Shane Fuhrey, Abram Bennett and Grayden Cobb had seven points a piece with Hunter Moss chipping in with two.
Fuhrey also had six boards.
Clayton Poust had 19 points to lead Hughesville.
ADDISON TOURNAMENT
Consolation
Cowanesque Valley 60, Campbell-Savona 45
The Indians rallied for third place at the Coldwell St. Classic Tournament Saturday.
CV led 14-11 after the first quarter and found themselves down 30-29 at the half.
A 20 point third quarter in their favor gave them a 49-39 lead going into the final quarter.
Seth Huyler netted seven of his team high 19 points in the fourth to secure the win.
Dustin VanZile chipped in with 11 points while Joel Heck and Joe Easton both scored nine. Owen Fitzwater added six as Daniel Freeman scored four.
Late Friday
Addison 65, CV 47
The Indians led 31-27 at the half but were out scored 38-16 in the second half in the loss.
Seth Huyler had 10 points to lead CV with Joel Heck, Owen Fitzwater and McGuire Painter all scoring seven.
Darius Johnson scored six, Daniel Freeman had four and Dustin VanZile finished with three.
