The Panthers got 21 points from Nick Beers and Lucas Crown had 18, while Dan Seeley had a double-double in a 62-23 win over Millville.
Beers added seven rebounds and three assists, with three steals and Crown had three assists.
Seeley had 14 points and 10 rebounds, with an assist.
Ethan Finch had five points and three boards, with an assist and a steal and Julian Jampo had four points and five rebounds, with two assists.
Sam Abell had four rebounds, two assists and two steals and Dan Williams had seven boards and six assists, with a steal.
Millville won the JV game 36-22. Cayden McPherson had eight points for NEB.
Dallas 71, Athens 34
Troy Pritchard led the Wildcats with 12 points in the game.
J.J. Babcock had eight points and Mason Lister finished with seven points.
Griffen Stein had five points and Nalen Carling finished with two points in the game.
Pritchard had eight rebounds and Lister had three assists and two rebounds, while Tucker Brown had three boards and two assists.
Sein and Babcock had four boards.
Austin Finarelli led Dallas with 25 points.
Northwest 51,
Sullivan County 38
The Griffins got 14 points from Jalen Thomas in the loss.
Sullivan was hed to 20 points in the first three quarters of the loss.
Alex Schweitzer had 11 points and Trace Neary had nine points, while Riley King and Gerrett Parrish each had two points.
Schweitzer had a double-double adding 10 rebounds and three steals.
The Griffins are 1-3 on the year and are at CMVT on Tuesday.
Northwest won the JV game 36-27. Bryson Charles led Sullivan with 13.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Northwest 46,
Sullivan County 32
Kassidy Beinlich led the Griffins with 10 points in the game, adding a rebound and a steal.
Sophia Sringman had eight points and 12 boards, with two steals, an assist and four blocked shots.
Bethany Beinlich had six points, with five steals, two assists and a block and Olivia Harney had four points, three rebounds, a steal and an assist.
Ellie Springman had three points, two rebounds and an assist and Stella Harney had a point and a rebound.
Sam Albright had five rebounds and an assist and Anna Springman had a rebound.
Wellsboro 42, CV 16
The Hornets got 14 points each from Emma Coolidge and Bailey Monks in the win.
Rylie Boyce had seven points and Kiyah Boyce, Emily orris and Alysssa Bisbmig had two points each and Sarah Mosher had a point in the game.
Renee Abbot had six points for CV and Makenzie Surine and Abby Ackley had four points each and Paisley Nudd had two points.
Bloomsburg 71,
NEB 25
The Panthers dropped a non-league game against a strong Bloomsburg team.
Maisie Neuber led the Panthers with 13 points and seven boards, along with two steals and two blocked shots.
Lauryn Jones had six points and a steal and Alena Beebe had five points and two steals.
Lani Thomas had a point.
Kate O’Connor had six rebounds and a blocked shot and Julia Brown had four rebounds.
