Down 17-8 after one quarter, the Panthers against mounted a comeback for the win 52-47 over Athens on Saturday.
The Panthers trailed 27-22 at the half, and 38-34 after three, but outscored Athens 18-9 in the fourth quarter to get the win.
The Panthers took their first lead of the game with three minutes to go, and picked up their fourth win in the past five games.
“Athens is a very talented, and athletic team,” NEB coach Paul Burgert said. “Our boys played very hard and together all game. We had a difficult go of it at first and were down 9-0 to start. A few weeks ago that deficit very well might have spiraled into a 20-point deficit.
“But we settled in, kept defending and rebounding, and got just enough offense going to take the lead. We’re learning how to play in close games and what it takes to win them. I’m really proud of the guys.”
Lucas Crown had 17 points and four assists, with six steals and Nick Beers had a double-double with 15 points and 10 boards, along with five assists and four steals.
Dan Williams had eight points and seven rebounds, while Sam Abell had five points and two rebounds, along with six assists and two steals.
Dan Seeley had four points and four rebounds, along with two assists and two steals and Ethan Finch had three points and three rebounds.
Mason Lister had 14 points, four assists and three rebounds, with two steals for Athens and J.J. Babcock had 12 points with 14 rebounds along with three assists, four steals and two blocked shots.
Troy Pritchard had 11 points for Athens and four rebounds and Tucker Brown had 10 points and 10 boards, with four assists.
James Benninger-Jones had four rebounds and two assists.
Athens won the JV game 43-38. Carson Smith led Athens with 15 points and Cayden McPherson had 14 points to lead NEB.
Canton 85,
NP-Mansfield 72
Isaiah Niemczyk had 33 points to lead Canton to an 85-72 victory over NP-Mansfield in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Niemczyk had 23
second-half points, 13 in the fourth quarter, including 5-for-6 from the line to help seal the win.
Cooper Kitchen had 21 points as Canton outscored the Tigers 21-12 in the third quarter of the victory.
Caiden Williams had 13 points and Cameron Bellows finished with 10 points as Canton had four players score in double figures in the win.
Tyler Jannone had five points and Brendan Matthews had three for the Warriors.
Curtis Craig led NP-Mansfield with 22 points and Brody Burleigh finished with 16 points.
Karson Dominick had 15 points for the Tigers and Alex Stein and Eli Shaw each had six points in the game.
Jake Evans had five points and Sammy Lawrence finished with two for NP-Mansfield.
Stein had seven assists and Burleigh had 14 boards for a double-double.
Lawrence had five assists for NP-Mansfield.
NP-Liberty 70, Wyalusing 45
LIBERTY — Brandon Thompson had 20 points and Noah Spencer had 18 as the Mounties picked up a key NTL small-school division win on Saturday.
The Mounties jumped out to a 32-6 lead after one quarter on their way to the win.
“The Mounties used an explosive first quarter to get a lead and then hold on for the win,” NPL coach Brian Litzelman said. “Outstanding defense led to some quick offense and then some good shooting, including six threes in the first quarter.”
Koleton Roupp had 12 points and Colton Litzelman had nine points and Derek Litzelman finished with six points.
Hunter Thompson and Kevin Alexander had two points each and Kyle Davis had a point.
Spencer had seven assists and seven rebounds, with four steals and Brandon Thompson had six rebounds and blocked two shots.
Roupp had four assists and four boards and Colton Litzelman had six rebounds and three assists.
Alexander had three assists, two steals and four boards.
Grayden Cobb had 10 points for Wyalusing and Mitchell Burke had nine points, while Isaiah Way had eight points.
Nolan Oswald had seven points and Abram Bennett finished with five points.
Kashawn Cameron, Blake Morningstar and Lucas Milne all had two points for the Rams.
Troy 57, CV 42
Mason Imbt had a season-high 20 points to lead Troy to the win, scoring nine in the first quarter.
CV kept things close at the half, with Waverly leading 30-26 at the break, before the Trojans held the Indians to 16 in the second half.
Ethan VanNoy had 12 points for Troy and Nick Williams and Zeb Oldroyd each had eight points, while Ty Barrett finished with seven points.
Devin Sellock had two points for Troy.
McGwire Painter led CV with 16 points and Tucker St. Peter had 15 for the Indians.
Ben Cooper had six points and Carter Ackley had three points, while Gage Tilten finished with two points.
Waverly 70, Tioga 26
Aidan Westbrook had a career night with 20 points, 18 in the second and third quarters, as Waverly picked up the win over Tioga. It was a career-high for Westbrook in the win.
Joey Tomasso had 12 points and Davis Croft and Brady Blauvelt had 10 points each.
Croft has 31 points in the past two games for the Wolverines.
Brennan Traub had seven points for Waverly and Kobe Decker, Liam Traub and Thomas Hand all had three points in the win and Peyton Bowen finished with two points as nine Waverly players scored in the win.
Waverly hit nine threes in the victory.
Westbrook had 5 boards, Lambert had four steals and Westbrook had three and Lambert had three assists.
Evan Sickler led Tioga with eight points. Joey Reis and Matt Watson had four points each for Tioga in the game and Evan Perry and Gavin Godfrey each had three points for the Tigers.
Cobe Whitmore and Casey Stoughton had two points each for the Tigers.
Hughesville 45, Sullivan County 41
Jalen Thomas led the Griffins with 18 points in the loss.
Gerhett Parrish had six points for the Griffins and Alex Schweitzer had five points.
Riley King and Trey Higley each had four points and Owen Schweitzer and Bryon Fitzgerald had two points each.
Thomas had five boards and Alex Schweitzer had four assists and five steals.
Carter Cowburn led Hughesville with 13 points.
Sullivan is now 6-6 on the year and they are at South Williamsport on Tuesday.
Hughesville won the JV game 37-28 with Owen Schweitzer leading the Griffins with eight.
