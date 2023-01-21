NEB boys rally past Wyalusing

Northeast Bradford’s Josh Stanton fires a shot during Thursday’s game against Wyalusing.

 Photo Provided

ROME — The Northeast Bradford boys basketball team rallied from a 12-point deficit to take down the rival Wyalusing Rams 44-40 on Thursday night.

In front of a large crowd, the Panthers took their first lead of the game with 25 seconds left in the fourth quarter and held on from there for the win.