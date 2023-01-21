NEB boys rally past Wyalusing

ROME — The Northeast Bradford boys basketball team rallied from a 12-point deficit to take down the rival Wyalusing Rams 44-40 on Thursday night.
In front of a large crowd, the Panthers took their first lead of the game with 25 seconds left in the fourth quarter and held on from there for the win.
NEB trailed 34-24 heading into the final quarter but the Panthers would go on a 9-0 run in the first few minutes of the fourth to get themselves back into the game.
Down the stretch, the Panthers made some big foul shots as they went on a 6-0 run to secure the victory. Wyalusing missed their final three shots of the game as they dropped a heartbreaker.
“I actually thought we executed alright in the fourth quarter, we just didn’t make anything,” said Wyalusing coach Brent Keyes.
NEB coach Paul Burgert believes his team’s slow start was two-fold.
“We haven’t seen man-to-man defense since our Troy game (in early December). It’s been all zone, and Wyalusing always plays really good man defense and I think that had something to do with it,” said Burgert, who also believes there were some nerves at play early on. “(I think it was) jitters, you know Wyalusing is always a big game for us every year. Wyalusing just played so hard. You’ve got to give them credit.”
A big reason for the Panthers’ comeback win was the play of point guard Josh Stanton, who scored nine of his team-high 15 points in the second half — including six in the fourth quarter.
“They settled in. Josh Stanton did not play well in the first half and we kind of go as he goes. I told him at halftime, ‘You’re the best point guard in the NTL and you’ve got to start playing like it.’ I thought Josh Stanton was really fantastic in the second half. One of the best halves of basketball (he has played),” Burgert said.
Stanton also had five rebounds and two steals, while Brayden Miller had nine points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Cayden McPherson had seven points and four rebounds, and Joe Stanton chipped in six points and 11 boards.
Also for NEB, Dillon Donnelly had five points and Cooper Brown added two points.
Blake Morningstar led Wyaluisng with 20 points. Parker Petlock added eight points and Nick Vanderpool finished with four. Brody Fuhrey and Hunter House had three points each and Trehnon Hugo chipped in a pair.
Keyes has seen the improvement in his squad, but the Wyalusing coach also knows they need to start finishing games.
“We’ve cut down on the turnovers and we’ve improved the defensive rebounding. We’re getting better shots, for sure. We don’t always make a high percentage of them, but we’re getting better shots and we’re playing hard. The kids played really hard tonight we just need to get mentally tougher ... we need to finish games,” Keyes said.
