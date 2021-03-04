ROME — The Northeast Bradford boys’ basketball team built a big lead early and then held off Montgomery for a 64-52 playoff victory on Wednesday night.
Leading the way for the Panthers was Nick Beers who led all scorers with 22 points and racked up a massive 17 rebounds in the game. Beers was the largest player on the court, and it reflected in his play; physically dominating all of the play in the paint.
Beers was nearly unstoppable, going 8-for-11 from the field and he had two steals, two assists and two blocked shots.
The Panthers best friend was the free throw line. The one constant for NEB was its ability to get to the free throw line. NEB scored 24 points from the charity stripe.
NEB led 16-5 after the first quarter but Montgomery is no stranger to being in a bind.
“We have had multiple games this season where we have started off down 14 to 17 points in the first quarter, but we fought back in every game and tonight we came out slow again and it killed us,” Montgomery head coach Junior Parrish said.
The game almost turned on its head in the third quarter. Montgomery came out of the half firing on all cylinders, and they started to creap back into the game.
“I am thankful to get a win tonight,” NEB head coach Paul Burgert said. “Montgomery plays hard, and they have a bunch of guys who are athletic. Their intensity levels were ten times higher than ours, and they outhustled us.”
Noah Gearhardt led the comeback effort for the Red Raiders. Gearhardt scored three from beyond the arc in the third quarter, finishing with 14 points, and disrupted the flow of the Panthers offense with rambunctious effort on the defensive side of the ball.
“Noah is the most laid-back player you will ever see in your life and when he lost his starting spot he never complained.,” Parrish said. “At practice last night I looked at him and I asked if he was ready to get back in the starting lineup and he said absolutely, and tonight was one of the best basketball games in his high school career and he is only a sophomore.”
The Red Raiders outscored the Panthers 22-13 in the third quarter, but NEB pulled away in the final minutes of the game comfortably sealing the win.
“I thought we had an emphatic run to put it away in the fourth quarter and that’s what you hope for,” Burgert said. “I thought we had good contributions from everyone. If we want to make a deep run we first have to stop turning the ball over.”
Dan Williams was one of the players relied upon in the fourth quarter for his steady reliable play. Williams finished the game with 14 points and was ferocious on the boards with 11 rebounds. Similar to the game of Beers, Dan Seeley utilized his size contributing 10 points and five boards. Lucas Crown scored nine points and the offense always ran through him as he dished out three assists and had five steals and added seven boards.
Sam Abell had seven points and Ethan Finch had two in the game. Finch had four boards.
The Panthers will next travel to Wyalusing in the semifinals.
